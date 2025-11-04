A mother named Thando gifted her 10-year-old son presents that represented the five senses: sight, smell, taste, touch, and hearing

When the boy received his last gift, he was overcome with emotion, confessing that he had wished to receive it

Social media users were emotional in the comment section and praised the articulate boy for his maturity

A boy who received gifts representing the five senses was over the moon when he saw what he got for 'hearing.' Images: @nothandomtshali8

Source: TikTok

A mother proudly showed her son receiving bags of gifts that represented the five senses for his birthday. When the 10-year-old received his last present, his overwhelming happiness tugged at people's heartstrings online.

On 3 November, 2025, the mother, Thando, shared an old video of her son opening his gifts. Starting with sight, he was gifted a watch and a Real Deal ticket to Suncoast. For smell, the birthday boy received Inuka soap and Avon's Spider-Man cologne; chips, sweets, and an energy bar for taste, and clothing for touch.

Although he seemed appreciative, it was the gift he received for 'hearing,' which they called 'sound,' that plastered a big grin on the boy's face. After opening his gift bag, he saw that he had received a cell phone. His laughter turned to tears of joy.

He said to his mother:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Thank you, ma, so much. Yoh, I've been wishing for a phone."

Boy's gifts warm people's hearts

Thousands of local members of the online community gathered in the comment section. Some confessed to shedding tears seeing the boy's reaction, while other internet users applauded his intelligence and maturity at such a young age.

People online adored the 10-year-old receiving his birthday presents. Image: Lilly Roadstones

Source: Getty Images

@leleee.m said to Thando:

"The way he was so happy with all his gifts, even though he was wishing for a phone like he said. Honestly, we can see why you got him the phone and all those other gifts! A cute and respectful son you have."

@letthuuu remarked to the online crowd:

"He seems so well-mannered and disciplined. Notice how he appreciated all the other gifts as well."

@zuki__m wished the young man and wrote:

"I don’t know him, but he seems so deserving of these gifts and so much more. Happy belated birthday, mshana, wishing him so many more prosperous years."

@c_tswe09 added under the post for Thando to see:

"Oh, Mama, thank you for making his day special. May your pockets never ever run dry. Happy birthday, boy."

@kimberly.muse7 stated with a laugh:

"Regarding the present for the sense of sound, he was crying-laughing because he knew his chores and homework paid off. Thank you to the adults in his life."

After seeing the boy's reaction to his phone, @iambonginzuza commented:

"He doesn't know whether to cry, laugh or scream. Oh, sweet boy, may he see many more."

Watch the TikTok video on Thando's account below:

3 Other stories about birthday gifts

In another article, Briefly News reported that a South African woman left people swooning after pulling off an incredible birthday surprise for her husband. She thoughtfully organised a lavish celebration and gifts.

reported that a South African woman left people swooning after pulling off an incredible birthday surprise for her husband. She thoughtfully organised a lavish celebration and gifts. When musician Oscar Mbo celebrated his 34th birthday, award-winning DJ and record producer Kabza De Small gifted him R10 000, showing their solid friendship.

In a heartwarming display of affection and generosity, a domestic worker received birthday presents from a family's children. The kind act deeply moved social media users, who expressed widespread admiration.

Source: Briefly News