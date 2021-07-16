Man Rescued by Good Samaritan After Driver Hit Him on Highway & Ran Away

On the Achimota overhead N1 highway last night, a gentleman was hit by a driver who quickly sped off

An onlooker, Osman Ameyaw, who witnessed the incident happen right in front of him jumped onto the street to stop other oncoming cars

Risking his life, Osman Ameyaw successfully got the young man to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment

A man whose name is withheld was saved by a brave stranger after an unkind driver hit him on the Achimota overhead N1 highway and sped off.

Narrating the story on his Facebook handle, Osman Ameyaw Jnr, who was the Good Samaritan indicated that the incident happened around nine o'clock in the evening on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

According to him, the collision happened right in front of him and nobody cared to help the man as those who witnessed it ran away.

See the post below:

However, he courageously jumped in the middle of the road, risking his life to stop all the speeding cars and rescue the man from the pool of blood he was in.

"No car stopped to help, everyone was running away. Left with My FOOLISH COURAGE, I jumped in the middle of the road. I stopped all the cars picked him up brought him on the edge, put him in a car, In a pool of blood, deep cut in head, deep cut in rib, shoulder dislocated, multiple fractures," Osman Ameyaw Jnr recalls.

Man who was rescued by Osman Ameway Jnr

Gladly, Osman says after the gentleman was rushed to the hospital and taken to the surgery center, the doctors have confirmed that he is responding very well to treatment.

It appears that people still have a heart for humanity and do not mind going out of their way to offer help to others.

