Thirty-four new white crosses have been added at the Plaasmoorde Memorial site along the N1 outside Polokwane, in Limpopo, in remembrance of 34 white farmers killed between October last year and now.

White farmers honoured

The cross planting forms part of an annual White Cross Memorial, held in October every year, to honour the lives of white farmers who were killed during the year. A convoy of tractors carrying farming equipment also moves along the N1 as part of the memorial.

Kobus Witkruis of the Plaasmoorde Monument told SABC News that 34 crosses were planted to commemorate farmers killed in the past year. He said that farmers are the backbone of the country, providing food for all South Africans, regardless of race.

Witkruis said it was heartbreaking that some of the brutal killings were committed without any theft, describing them as senseless. He hopes that the problem can be resolved in the near future.

The Plaasmoorde Monument

The Plaasmoorde Monument was installed on 16 June 2004. It honours those who have lost their lives in farm attacks, which have affected both white and black farmers in the country.

It has around 3,000 white-painted metal crosses, each representing a victim of farm violence. A central formation of 925 crosses represents the Christian nature of the monument, while approximately 20 red crosses mark local casualties.

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the white crosses.

@breezymak said:

"I hope you planted crosses for the black people killed on those farms too, also for the white women killed by their husbands on those farms."

@mosh2631 said:

"Farmers kill each other's mostly for life insurance money. Numbers don't lie."

@luckyMbele12 said:

"I think it's time we create black crosses for all victims of crime from Khayelitsha to to Musina without skin preference."

@Thiza860436 said:

"I find it amazing that we still find ourselves having to go back to this issue of farm murders over and over again.Some of those crosses have been found to have been there as back as the apartheid era."

@Forsby31 said:

"The killings must end on both side black n white."

@mkhunou7 said:

"Only 34 this year? Western Cape has planted more than 50 in a month MURDER is real in this country."

@BooyensTommy said:

"If FARM MURDERS coninue at this pace we will soon run out of spaces for crosses."

@AMuofhe3424 said:

"Majority of political parties don't want to speak about land & equality, and people don't see anything wrong with that."

