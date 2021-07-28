With hopes of winning another medal at the Olympics, Chad le Clos fell short in the Men's 200m butterfly event in Tokyo

Le Clos is South Africa's most decorated Olympic star but could not produce the results needed for a medal

Le Clos will now compete in the 100m Butterfly tomorrow and will hopefully get the medal in his last chance

South Africa's best swimmer Chad le Clos did not receive a medal at the Tokyo Olympics after he finished fifth in the men's 200m butterfly event on Wednesday.

Le Clos, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, aimed to add to South Africa's current medal total of two at this year's Games. The 29-year-old will now concentrate on the 100m butterfly heats on Thursday.

Chad le Clos had a disappointing finish in the Tokyo Olympics Men's 200m Butterfly event. Image: @chadleclos

Source: Twitter

The 29-year-old from Durban made it to the semi-finals in 16th and last position, vowing to pull himself together to make it to the final. Unfortunately, he did not win and Mzansi reacted on the timeline.

Check out the reactions to Chad le Clos' quest for a medal below:

@cgieljoumie said:

"People don't realise he is the 5th best in the world out of millions, that is an achievement on its own."

@JusticeServedYe commented:

"Top 5 is incredible! 100 fly will be close and I think he has a better chance there! All the best to the SA athlete with the most Olympic medals ever!"

@GeGh94 said:

"There are only 4 people in the world who can criticise Chad on his swimming achievement. ONLY 4!!!!"

Tatjana Schoenmaker does the most and wins silver for Team South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are delighted as they celebrate Tatjana Schoenmaker who set an Olympic record at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Mzansi swimmer bagged a silver medal in the breaststroke and has made the country really proud.

Many of her followers and many in the sporting fraternity are now sending their messages of support. Schoenmaker, 24, also made history on Tuesday to become the first female swimmer from Mzansi to claim an Olympic medal since Penny Heyns' bronze at the 2000 Olympic Games.

People such as Gauteng Department of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi joined scores of fans in celebrating Schoenmaker’s success.

