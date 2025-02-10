DJ Black Coffee's company, Soulistic Agency, faces a R500K lawsuit from Sunlyn Limited and Sasfin Bank for defaulting on payments for a hired generator

The Johannesburg High Court case names both the agency and DJ Black Coffee’s son, Esona Tyolo, as respondents in the legal matter

The agreement from August 2022 required Soulistic Agency to pay R7,351 monthly for 60 months, but after failing to meet payments, they are now required to pay R504,074.01

DJ Black Coffee's family company Soulistic Agency has been named in a R500K lawsuit over failure to pay monthly instalments for a hired generator.

DJ Black Coffee's son Esona has been named in a R500K lawsuit.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee's company in legal drama

South Africa's richest DJ, Black Coffee, real name Nkhosinathi Mapumulo's company Soulistic has been slapped with a R500K lawsuit. The star was recently praised for his back-to-school initiative.

According to Fakaza News, the R500K lawsuit brought to the Johannesburg High Court was filed by Sunlyn Limited and Sasfin Bank and it named the Grammy winner’s son, Esona Tyolo, and the agency as respondents.

According to the details on social media, the case involves an agreement between Soulistic Agency and CopyStar entered on 16 August 2022. The agreement was that DJ Black Coffee's company Soulistic would hire a 20kVA 3-phase diesel generator for 60 months at a monthly rental fee of R7,351. The company however defaulted payments.

"The first defendant agreed that the agreement applied only to hiring of goods, which the first defendant accepted ‘as is, and that the rental does not include any payment in respect of licensing, service, or maintenance."

DJ Black Coffee's company is facing a R500k lawsuit.

Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee's company requested to pay R500K

The court documents further noted that upon failing to pay the stipulated amount, the first respondent Soulistic Agency and the second respondent Esona Tyolo should pay R504,074.01.

