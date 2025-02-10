“Small Girl, Big God”: Woman’s Orange Audi Q3 Birthday Gift to Herself Inspires SA
- A young woman celebrated her birthday in style by purchasing a striking orange Audi Q3 from a Durban dealership, sharing her milestone moment on TikTok
- The content creator, known for her workout and lifestyle content, chose the luxury SUV for its dynamic features and urban appeal, showcasing her achievement with a victory drive
- Her achievement resonated with many South African women who celebrated her success, with some finding motivation for their own future car-buying goals
A woman's birthday celebration turned into an inspirational moment for many when she gifted herself a luxurious orange Audi Q3.
The content creator @appleuser463462, recognized for her fitness and lifestyle content, shared the empowering moment as she collected her new vehicle from a Durban Audi dealership, captioning her video:
"Happy birthday to myself☺️☺☺️☺️Small girl, BIG GOD 🥹🥹🥹"
Behind the wheel of luxury
The Audi Q3 stands out with its distinctive Singleframe grille and vertical struts, complemented by the eye-catching pulse orange finish. This second-generation SUV offers more than just striking looks, featuring a spacious interior with electrically adjustable seats, a digital cockpit with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, and advanced driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control.
The latest Q3 model combines style with substance, offering various TFSI and TDI engine options ranging from 100 to 180 kW. The vehicle's Audi drive select system allows drivers to customize their experience with six different profiles, from efficient to sporty, while the spacious interior provides up to 1,525 litres of luggage space with folded seats.
Mzansi celebrates another win
@Nono_k celebrated:
"Black Women are winning."
@X🦋 hoped:
"Me next year 🥺on my birthday! I haven't found a job yet but yaaaa. Congratulations stranger 🥰🥰🥰"
@Bom cheered:
"🔥🔥🔥 Ladies and their wins, I love it here yeses… You guys motivate us. Congratulations mommy 🥳 🥳 🥳"
@akhenkosi shared:
"My mom when she sees a lady driving yes. Wena gal lapho she's 72 something."
@Steffano_Maggadino wished:
"Congratulations 🥂 to many more safe trips 💯 well done 👍"
@Hlami Tersia praised:
"But our female generation guyzin 🥰🥰🥰🥺🥺🥺Them girls doing things out here!!! Congratulations suspect🥰"
