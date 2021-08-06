'Skeem Saam' Actress 'Koko Mantsha' to Be Honoured Following Death Hoax

Skeem Saam actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi will be honoured by her home province of Limpopo following the fake news of her death

The old actress is popularly known as Koko Mantsha - a character she portrays in the popular SABC 1 telenovela

The Limpopo Artists Movement has reportedly decided to give Lydia her flowers while she is still alive following the death hoax

Skeem Saam actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi is set to be honoured following the fake news of her death.

The elderly actress portrays the character of Koko Mantsha on the SABC 1 telenovela. She trended recently after fake news of her passing surfaced on social media.

'Skeem Saam' actress 'Koko Mantsha' is set to be honoured following her death hoax. Image: @MOPSAmusic

The Limpopo Artists Movement has decided to give Lydia her flowers while she is still breathing. The president of the movement Mphoza Mashabela told Daily Sun that after the death hoax, they realised the veteran actress has never been honoured in her home province.

Mashabela told the publication they took the hoax as a sign that they have to recognise and honour her while she is still alive.

