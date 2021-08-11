Yoh: Lady Spends Over R125k on Booze, Mzansi Peeps Share Uncensored Reactions

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing the receipts from one lady's night out on the town

She's asked South Africans what they think of the incredible R125 000 bill, spent mostly on alcoholic beverages

Mzansi headed to the comments section giving their very passionate but mixed reactions to the post

A local woman has social media buzzing after sharing a snap of another lady's lengthy bill from a night out. According to the receipt, the boujee lady spent at least R125 000 on liquor that night.

A local woman has just spent R125 000 on alcohol and has the receipt to prove it.

Source: Twitter

, @mbalis_bakery shared the evidence and asked Mzansi's honest opinion of the spending spree.

"Your honest intellectual opinion," she captioned the inquiring post.

Revealed in the receipt was also a whopping R11 000 service fee. Clearly, the waiters of this establishment are living their best lives.

Locals soon headed to the comments section with a string of mixed reactions. While some argued the spending was wasteful, others agreed it was all down to perspective and what each person could afford.

Check out some of the very interesting comments below:

@AntheaKingg said:

"Hear me out, but can someone explain to me why anyone ever needs to post a receipt of anything? I'm not even on the amount because whatever but in the midst of everything this person thought, hold it lemme take a pic real quick & post. For what, to show that it's really lit or...?"

@kulanicool said:

"That party was something else, whole 3 days spending coins."

@sexychubbyboi said:

"If I already took care of things at home and I'm nca, I'll definitely be out here in the streets hau."

@ThabisoMemela5 said:

"It depends on your standard of living, if you can afford to spend so much money without regrets when you wake up sober then cool. It's not wrong."

@LMkhawane said:

"Wasteful expenditure in my opinion, this money can change some student's life big-time, but that's just me."

@Dj_QUEboy said:

"This is the kind of exposure we get and think it's the way to live and have a happy life... To be honest this is why we keep being oppressed as blacks... that money would have helped a family build a roof over their heads but instead blown in a few hours."

@mbalizarcool

"Look at it from the perspective of someone who is only dependent on the R350 grant... when someone with a good salary decides to spend R1 000 on a pair of sneakers. Point is, we always think people are overspending just because we can't afford what they are spending their money on."

Source: Briefly.co.za