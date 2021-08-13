Sources that visited former President Jacob Zuma's wife before a gathering at his home at Nkandla said that she was saddened by his arrest

While Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma had accepted the incarceration of her husband, he reportedly asked the police to bring him safely

MaKhumalo is said to have struggled to enjoy her marriage to Zuma because of his many woes over the years

NKANDLA - Former President Jacob Zuma's wife Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma is said to have asked the police to bring back her husband in one piece when he was taken into custody.

Zuma was arrested for defying a court order to appear before the Zondo Commission and give testimony on State Capture. The Constitutional Court found him in contempt of court and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

Former President Jacob Zuma's wife Sizakele MaKhumalo Zuma asked the police to bring her husband back to her alive. Image: Mike Hutchings

This revelation comes from ANCWL provincial secretary Nonhlanhla Gabela, who spoke to TimesLIVE after a prayer meeting that was held at Zuma's homestead at Nkandla on Thursday night.

“We also heard what she told the police who took him away that day — that they must bring him back alive and in one piece," Gabela.

Gabela stated that she was among the few that visited MaKhumalo ahead of the prayer meeting. She said that MaKhumalo had shared her struggles as Zuma's wife when he was president and with his constant court appearances, stating that she had not been able to spend time with her husband over the years.

eThekwini Community Church's Bishop Vusi Dube was one of those who visited MaKhumalo ahead of the prayer meeting.

According to IOL, Dube shared with those gathered that MaKhumalo shared the pain of not having had the opportunity to enjoy her marriage because of Zuma's fight in the struggle against apartheid and now his imprisonment.

“She has never experienced being a wife to Msholozi because Msholozi has been fighting for this country," he said.

He also expressed his sadness that MaKhumalo had to wish Zuma a safe return home.

Healing prayer preparations for former President Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

Briefly News previously reported that reports state that a tent has been pitched at former President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla as preparations for a prayer meeting for his health are underway.

This comes after Zuma's health was put in the spotlight by his legal team who stated that Zuma suffered a massive injury last year and as result, it would take doctors at least six months to treat him and restore his health.

Zuma also failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his arms deal corruption trial because he is currently in hospital. According to TimesLIVE, Zuma's undisclosed injury has gone untreated for as long as it did because of his numerous court appearances and his imprisonment.

Zuma's supporters have been loyal to the former president and have decided to gather outside his home to pray for his health. According to IOL, his supporters have stated that only 100 people will be at the gathering under Covid-19 Lockdown regulations.

