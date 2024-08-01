The African National Congress's former Chief Parliamentary Whip and Jacob Zuma's representative said that Msholozi would die an ANC member

He spoke a few days after Zuma was officially expelled from the party for publicly endorsing the newly formed MK Party

South Africans were not interested in the fight between the ANC and Zuma, and many called him and Yengeni out

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma still considers himself an ANC member, according to Tony Yengeni. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Gallo Images/Beeld/Dean Vivier

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The former president and member of the African National Congress, Jacob Zuma, has no intention of relinquishing his membership in the party. This is according to his representative, Tony Yengeni.

Zuma will fight for his ANC membership: Yengeni

TimesLIVE reported that although Maholozi did not indicate whether he would appeal his expulsion, he said it was not the end. He insisted that Zuma would contest the matter of him being expelled. However, the manner of contestation will be determined after consulting with his legal team. Yengeni said he would meet him at the upcoming weekend.

Zuma was expelled from the party this week by the National Disciplinary Committee. Zuma threw his weight behind the newly-formed MK Party in December when he declared that he would not vote for the ANC of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Yengeni said Zuma believes he is an ANC member.

"He has indicated many times he is an ANC member now. He will always be an ANC member, and he will die an ANC member. That's what he believes in."

South Africans blast Yengeni and Zuma

Netizens on Facebook took Zuma and Yengeni to task.

Moshe Mane said:

"Yengeni's integrity and sanity have long been compromised, so we are not surprised he said such a thing."

Abby Tjale said:

"Zuma is old. He must focus more on his family and his new party."

Mzensi Motloung said:

"Mzansi is tired of this old man who is power-hungry."

Stavious Mamatepa said:

"Yengeni is mentally unstable."

Norm Mkayo said:

"Both of them are confused."

Fikile Mbalula calls Jacob Zuma dangerous after confirming his expulsion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC general-secretary Fikile Mbalula called Zuma dangerous.

Mbalula spoke after confirming Zuma's expulsion from the party and said Msholozi created a dangerous platform for extremists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News