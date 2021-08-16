Who is the best college basketball coach? There are thousands of college basketball trainers globally, but only a few, the crème de la crème, have managed to gain worldwide recognition and make a fortune from their careers. Other than winning high-ranking competitions, these professionals have pocketed millions of dollars, qualifying in this list of top 20 highest paid college basketball coaches in 2021.

Brad Brownell of Clemson during a college basketball game between the Yale Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers. Photo: John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Like any career, becoming a successful basketball trainer requires commitment, skill, and years of experience. Top paid college basketball coaches are known for making their teams powerhouses and as a result, earn handsomely. Here is a complete list of the top 20 college basketball salaries according to USA Today's latest statistics.

Highest paid college basketball coaches 2021

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) oversees various men's and women's intercollegiate sports, including basketball. The NCAA basketball coaches' salaries per year below confirm that hard work, discipline, and teamwork, among other skills, bring financial success.

1. John Calipari of Kentucky: Salary- $8 million

John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats watches game action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

What is John Calipari salary? According to USA Today, Calipari's base salary is $8 million this season, the highest college basketball coach salary now. He signed a 10-year, $86-million contract extension in June 2019. The 62-year-old has been a head coach in the NCAA since 1988 and has coached the University of Kentucky since 2009. John's net worth is approximately $45 million.

2. Mike Krzyzewski of Duke: Salary- $7 million

Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Mike Krzyzewski earns a base salary of $7,044,221 annually. The 74-year-old American is the Duke Blue Devils' long-time primary trainer, having been with the team since 1980. However, he is planning to retire after the 2020/2021 season. Like John, Mike's net worth is $45 million.

3. Jay Wright of Villanova: Salary-$6 million

Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in the first half of their Sweet Sixteen game against the Baylor Bears in 2021. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Wright earns $$6,144,180 million annually as a basketball coach. The 59-year-old native of Pennsylvania has been head coach at Villanova since 2001. Jay Wright's net worth is $7 million, but this amount will go up following his recent raise.

4. Chris Beard of University of Texas at Austin: Salary- $5 million

Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament. Photo: Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Christopher Beard is the head men's basketball coach at the University of Texas at Austin, where he earns a base salary of $5,050,000 annually. He earns the highest Big 12 basketball coach's salary. The 48-year-old previously coached at Texas Tech and started the job at Texas Austin on 1st April 2021.

5. Rick Barnes of Tennessee: Salary- $4.95 million

Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers talks with an official during a game. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Rick's current base salary is $4.95 million annually as an American collegiate basketball coach. The 67-year-old from Hickory, North Carolina, coaches Tennessee Volunteers. His net worth is $16 million.

6. Bob Huggins of West Virginia- Salary: $4,050,000

Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers shouts instructions to his team. Photo: Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Bob Edward Huggins earns $4,050,000 million annually as an American college basketball coach. The 67-year-old from Morgantown, West Virginia, has been West Virginia Mountaineers men's basketball team head coach since 2007. His net worth is 12 million.

7. Chris Mack of Louisville- Salary: $4,007,494

Chris Mack of the Louisville Cardinals gives instructions to his team. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The current head coach of the University of Louisville, Christopher Lee Mack, makes $4,007,494 annually. The 51-year old from Cleveland, Ohio, joined Louisville in 2018.

8. Fred Hoiberg of Nebraska: Salary- $4 million

Fred Hoiberg of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks on during a college basketball game. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Fred Hoiberg's salary is $4,000,000. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in October 1972 and has been the head coach for the University of Nebraska men's basketball since 2019. His net worth is $9 million.

9. Brad Underwood of Illinois- $4 million

Brad Underwood of the Illinois Fighting Illini reacts against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

What is Brad Underwood's salary? Brad's current pay is $4,000,000. The 57-year-old from McPherson, Kansas, joined Illinois in 2017.

10. Larry Krystkowiak of Utah- $3,961,519

Utah Utes' Larry Krystkowiak reacts to a call during the college basketball game. Photo: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Larry Brett Krystkowiak's pay is $3,961,519 annually. He is a retired American professional basketball player and became the head coach of Utah's men's basketball team in 2011. However, he was fired in March 2021.

11. Bruce Pearl of Auburn: Total pay- $3,931,330

Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers yells to his team. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Bruce earned $3,980,360 this season, making him the third-highest paid coach in the SEC, and eighth-highest paid coach in the country this season based on total pay. The 61-year old has been Auburn Tigers men's basketball head coach since 2014.

12. Tom Izzo of Michigan State: Salary- $3,922,266

Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on in the first half of the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Photo: Rey Del Rio/Getty Image

Tom earns $3,922,266 annually. Born in Iron Mountain, Michigan, in 1955, Tom has been head coach at Michigan State University since 1995. Izzo's net worth is $13 million.

13. Buzz Williams of Texas A&M: Salary - $3,900,000

Buzz Williams of the Texas A&M Aggies yells at his team. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The head basketball coach at Texas A&M, since 2019, earns $3.9 million annually. Buzz was born in Greenville, Texas, in September 1972. His net worth is approximately $6 million.

14. Bill Self of Kansas: Salary- $3,881,857

Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts in the second half of their second round game against the USC Trojans. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Billy Eugene Self Jr. makes $3,881,857 yearly as the head men's basketball coach at the University of Kansas. The 58-year-old is a five-time finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. His net worth is approximately $10 million.

15. Tony Bennett of Virginia: Salary- $3,872,875

Tony Bennett talks to Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Anthony Guy Bennett's salary is $3,872,875. He is a former NBA basketball player and has been the head men's basketball coach at the University of Virginia since March 2009. The 52-year-old is from Clintonville, Wisconsin.

16. Jamie Dixon of Texas Christian-$3,671,018

Jamie Dixon of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts as his team plays the Texas Longhorns on February 19, 2020 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Covatta/Getty Images

The 22nd head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team since 2016, Jamie, currently earns $3,671,018. He is 55 years and is a native of North Hollywood, California.

17. Mick Cronin of UCLA- Salary: $3,600,000

Mick Cronin of the UCLA Bruins reacts against the Washington State Cougars. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The 50-year-old head coach of UCLA, Michael Walter Cronin, receives an annual salary of $3,600,000. He became the 14th head coach of the UCLA Bruins in 2019. Clutch Points estimates his current net worth to be $24 million.

18. Ed Cooley of Providence: Salary- $3,414,290

Providence's Friars Ed Cooley talks to an official during the men's college basketball game. Photo: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ed, the current head coach of the Providence College Friars men's basketball team, earns $3,414,290 yearly. He is 51 years old and from Providence, Rhode Island.

19. Scott Drew of Baylor: Salary- $3,350,634

Scott Drew of the Baylor Bears cuts down the nets after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Scott gets one of the highest big 12 basketball coaches salaries, $3,350,634, qualifying him among the top 20 highest paid college basketball coaches. He has been the head coach of the Baylor Bears since 2003. The 50-year-old is from Kansas City, Missouri.

20. Archie Miller of Indiana- $3,350,000

Archie Miller of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts to a call during the Crossroads Classic college basketball game. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ryan Joseph "Archie" Miller made $3,350,000 as annual salary this season. He became the 29th head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball team in 2017. The 42-year-old from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania was fired by Indiana in March 2021.

How much does a D1 basketball coach make?

The Division I Basketball coaches median salary for coaches at colleges and universities is ​$46,180.

Who is the lowest paid D1 basketball coach?

The lowest-paid coach in the Big 12 for this contract year is Mike Boynton of Oklahoma State at a scheduled $1.85 million. However, he earns $1.6 million this year because of the agreed upon reductions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highest paid college basketball coaches in 2021 deserve their 7-figure salaries because they are hardworking with a wealth of experience as players and coaches. Their track record is proof that they are excellent at what they do. Who is your favourite? Share with us in the comment section below.

