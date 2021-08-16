South Africa's ruling party has wished former president Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery following news of his ill health

Zuma recently underwent a surgical procedure while serving time at the Estcourt Correctional Centre

The African National Congress has urged its members and the people of SA to keep Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during his recovery time

The African National Congress has sent their well wishes to former president Jacob Zuma. Zuma recently underwent a surgical procedure shortly after he was moved to the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, the former president is still in hospital and has further procedures scheduled in the upcoming days. Due to his ill health, Zuma's corruption and fraud trial has been postponed to next month.

A report by SABC News revealed that Zuma was admitted to a facility away from the correctional centre for observation earlier this month and underwent the surgical procedure mentioned above over the weekend.

Spokesperson for the DCS Singabakho Nxumalo stated that the department is not able to foresee when Zuma will be discharged from hospital or when he may recover from his illness. The DCS further appealed to members of the public to not 'speculate' on the former president's health.

SowetanLIVE reported that ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement that the ruling party has urged its members and citizens of South Africa to keep the former president in their thoughts and prayers and wish him a fast recovery.

