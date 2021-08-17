Mpura's Mom Speaks at Son's Funeral: "I Don't Know if I'll Survive This Thing"

Mpura's mom delivered a heartfelt tribute during her son's funeral in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August

The late Amapiano artist's mother said she doesn't know if she'll be able to survive following Mpura's untimely death

Mpura, Killer Kau and three other artists who were in the same car died when they collided head-on with another vehicle

Mpura's mother delivered a touching tribute during her son's funeral on Tuesday, 17 August. The Amapiano artist was laid to rest in Johannesburg.

The yanos star passed away in a tragic accident that also claimed the lives of Killer Kau and three other musicians. They were on their way to a gig when their vehicle collided head-on with another car.

Mpura's mom delivered a touching tribute at her son's emotional funeral. Image: @mpura_mpura

During the emotional funeral, Mpura's mom shared that her son's untimely death has hit them hard. According to ZAlebs, she said she doesn't know if she'll survive the tragic death of her son.

"I don’t know if I’ll survive this thing. It’s going to be hard for me."

The grieving mom also read out a birthday card she recently received from Mpura. On the card, Mpura wished his mom happiness and wealth.

"I pray that God protects you and gives you more blessed years," wrote Mpura on the card.

Lady Du delivers emotional tribute at Mpura's funeral

In related news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has shared that late Amapiano artist, Mpura, opened doors for her in the entertainment industry.

The vocalist and yanos DJ was one of the speakers at Mpura's funeral service in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 17 August. She told mourners that she was just sitting in studio when Mpura invited her to the mic. At the time, Mpura, whose real name is Mongezi Stuurman, and other yanos artists were recording his smash hit, Umsebenzi Wethu.

"At that time I was depressed, I wasn't in a good space. I said to Mpura I can't sing."

According to ZAlebs, Lady Du was crying when she recorded her verse on Umsebenzi Wethu. When Mpura noticed that she was emotional, he then gave her money to take care of her baby.

The star went on to speak about how Mpura wanted to leave a legacy for his mother and family.

