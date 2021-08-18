Jaque Fourie: age, wife, education, career, salary, profiles, net worth

Fans of Rugby has witnessed several stars in the game, which has made the difference in securing great wins for their national team. Jaque Fourie is not like a regular rugby player, as he is well known for his skillfulness as a backline player. However, he has always made his mark in the famous green jersey of South Africa.

Jaque Fourie during the International match between Scotland and South Africa at Murrayfield Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Former professional rugby union player Jaque Fourie is from South Africa, and he has risen to stardom for his outstanding achievement. He was a vital member of the 2007 Rugby World Cup winner as a backline player whose job is to protect the goal against the opponent's attacks. In addition, he holds the record of having scored a try against every Test team he played against.

Jaque Fourie's profile summary

Full name : Jaque Fourie

: Jaque Fourie Date of birth : 4th of March 1983

: 4th of March 1983 Jaque Fourie's age : 38 years old

: 38 years old Place of birth : Carletonville

: Carletonville Nationality : South African

: South African Occupation : South African rugby union player

: South African rugby union player Famous for : Scored a try against every Test team he played against, winning a Rugby World Cup winners' medal.

: Scored a try against every Test team he played against, winning a Rugby World Cup winners' medal. Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Jaque Fourie's weight : 231 pounds

: 231 pounds Jaque Fourie's height: 6 feet and 3 inches

6 feet and 3 inches Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse : Kelly Fourie

: Kelly Fourie Net worth : $22 million

: $22 million Jaque Fourie's Instagram: unknown

Background information and education

Former Rugby star Fourie was born on the 4th of March, 1983, in Carletonville, South Africa, where he grew. So, how old is Jaque Fourie? He is 38 years old. His childhood and family information are currently not available in the public space.

However, Jaque Fourie's education, both basic and tertiary, was completed in South Africa. Although his year of study and graduation are unknown, he attended Hoërskool Monument for high school certificates and Rand Afrikaans University for his first degree.

Career

Jaque's rugby career started taking shape in 2002. Nevertheless, he made his first international debut on the 11th of October at the 2003 Rugby World Cup for the Springboks against Uruguay. Interestingly, Jaque Fourie's try scored on his debut.

In June 2004, Fourie played for the Springboks on the left wing against Ireland. In the same year, he played the games for the team: against England at Twickenham, Argentina at José Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires, and Scotland at Murrayfield.

Fourie came into the national team of South Africa in the 2003 Rugby World Cup and ended his international career in 2014, recording about 72 apps and 160 points. Interestingly, in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final that the South Africa' national team played against England in Paris, Jaque won a Rugby World Cup winners' medal.

Jaque Fourie's try vs Lions gave him international recognition in 2010. This was when he got the Best Try of the Year 2009 by the International Rugby Players Association Try of the Year 2009. He qualified for the award because of his solo effort against the British & Irish Lions in the 74th minute to seal a dramatic series victory for the Springboks.

Moreover, the rugby pro player played for the Japanese side Kobelco Steelers for his senior career from 2012 to 2017, having 52 apps and 170 points. In 2015, he was on the team that played the 2005 Tri-Nations Series.

Jaque Fourie's wife

Fourie is married to Kelly Fourie. However, details about how they met and their wedding are not available. As an entrepreneur, she makes diamond wedding bands. Although she runs the business from home, it is jointly owned with her husband.

When did Jaque Fourie retire?

The impressive backline player gave it all for his country before taking a bow after a remarkable season filled with success and trophies. He retired from international rugby in 2014. Although he was playing for a club in Japan at that time, in his remark, he said:

I thought hard about my career status and decided to focus more on my career with the Steelers Kobelco than to make myself available for international rugby. It was a difficult decision to retire from internationals, but I look forward to seeing what the future holds for me and my family.

Then, he played his final competitive match for the Kobe Steelers in January 2017 and returned from Japan to live in South Africa.

Jaque Fourie passing the ball during a South Africa IRB Rugby World Cup 2011 training session at Hutt Recreational Ground in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Where is Jaque Fourie now?

The former professional player is currently in South Africa after quitting his job as a defensive coach of the USA Eagles rugby team. He decided due to the failure of Gary Gold's coaching staff during last year's Rugby World Cup. Jaque currently helps as a consultant at Krugersdorp-based high school Noordheuwel and Roodepoort rugby club.

Net worth

According to the News Hub 360 website, Jaque Fourie's net worth is estimated at $22 million. But then, going by Jaque Fourie's salary of about $1.3 million, his current worth should not be surprising.

Jaque Fourie indeed has had an impressive career in the last two decades in the pitch. Due to his brilliance and significance, he had won several contests, international trophies, and personal accolades. Therefore, even though he has just begun his coaching career as a defensive coach, it will not be surprising if he becomes the country's best sought-after defence coach.

