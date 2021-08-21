A customer tipped 10 Wahoo Seafood employees R13,8k each on Tuesday, August 17 evening

Shawn Shepherd, the restaurant's owner, claimed he had never seen anything like it in his 35 years of working there

The customer was impressed by the staff's hard work and wanted to reward them for working through the pandemic

The owner said since the restaurant has been going through the ups and downs of COVID-19, the generous customer left all of the employees very grateful

A generous customer has warmed the hearts of many after he left a $10,000 (R150 000) tip at a seafood restaurant in Gainesville, Florida, for all its staff.

A customer tipped ten Wahoo Seafood employees KSh 109,396 each. Photo: The wahoo Restaurant.

The unidentified customer demanded to see the 10 members of the restaurant staff who were working during his visit on Tuesday, August 17.

According to a photo of the receipt released on Facebook by Shawn Shepherd, the owner of Wahoo Seafood, the diner paid $144.66 for his lunch.

In his 35 years as the owner of the restaurant, Shepherd told Newsweek that this was the largest tip the workers had ever gotten.

Act of appreciation

The restaurant owner further revealed that the diner intended to give each of the staff $1,000 (R13, 8k) for the tips.

"He said he appreciated that they showed up and what they have been through. He said that he wanted to give everyone a $1,000 tip," Shepherd said.

Shepherd added since the restaurant has been going through the ups and downs of COVID-19 these past 18 months, the generous customer left all of the employees very grateful.

"The last year and a half has not been easy on this industry. We are hurting and we are exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity," he added.

Another generous customer

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that waiters at a struggling local restaurant got the surprise of their lives when they were each awarded a R500 tip. The generous donation comes courtesy of a Cape-Town customer who felt it necessary to support the small business and its staff.

Heading online, @capetownmag shared the inspirational post.

"An appreciation post to one of our Simply Asia customer’s! Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers’s left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. A total of R6000,00," they captioned the post.

Owners of the restaurant went on to express their gratitude especially given the difficult period all small businesses are currently going through.

Social media users took to the comments section and reacted to the post. Many celebrated the unidentified patron for their kind deed.

