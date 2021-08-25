Pinky Kekana: age, husband, P.O.B, qualifications, career, contacts, profile

Pinky Kekana's party of choice is the African National Congress, where she currently holds the title of Deputy Minister of the Presidency as of 2021. A vocal member of the ANC Women's League with a passion for empowerment, this politician makes an effort to give back to the community. With many goals set for South Africa's future, find out from Briefly.co.za how Pinky intends to make a difference and what she has done for her country so far.

Pinky Kekama at the Communications Budget Vote in May 2021. Photo: Instagram/@pinky_kekana1

Source: Instagram

Not only is the remarkable woman a respected politician, but she is also a passionate activist. Throughout the years, Pinkie has used her status as a platform to create awareness. Find out more about her contribution to her country on Briefly.co.za.

Pinky Kekana's profile

Full Name: Sharon Pinky Kekana

Sharon Pinky Kekana Nickname: Pinky

Pinky Gender : Female

: Female Pinky Kekana's age: 55 in 2021

55 in 2021 Pinky Kekana's place of birth: Bela-Bela, Limpopo

Bela-Bela, Limpopo Pinky Kekana's date of birth: 14 July 1966

14 July 1966 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer Current residence: Pretoria

Pretoria Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Black

Black Sexuality: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Pinky Kekana's husband: Jerry Manyama (divorced)

Jerry Manyama (divorced) Children: Grant Kekana

Grant Kekana Pinky Kekana's education: Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Arts Occupation: Politician with the ANC

Politician with the ANC Net worth: unconfirmed

Pinky Kekana contact details:

Pinky Kekana Deputy Minister of Communications at the State of the Nation Address (SONA), in Cape Town, 2020. Photo by Ziyaad Douglas

Source: Getty Images

Pinky Kekana's biography

Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana has been very private about her childhood, only indicating that it was not luxurious to be brought up in Bela-Bela, particularly during Apartheid. This is probably the reason behind her passion for creating more equality towards the quality of life between those living in the urban jungle and rural areas.

Pinky Kekana's qualification includes a Bachelor of Arts Degree, which specialises in teaching and education. She initially used her training to teach at Bela-Bela High School. Even as a politician, she puts her teaching skills to work as she works with young girls in helping them to find their voices and empower themselves.

Sharon considered her fellow activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to be her role model. Winnie inspired her pursuit of creating equality amongst the citizens of South Africa. In an article dedicated to Madikizela-Mandela and written by Pinkie, she states:

"The sacrifices made by Mam’ Winnie and countless others birthed a non-racial and non-sexist society built on the values of human rights, dignity and democracy. In honour of her memory it is now our shared responsibility to continue to shape a national identity that is built on mutual respect, tolerance and acceptance."

How old is Pinky Kekana?

Born on 14 July 1966, this politician is 55 years old in 2021. She is a Cancerian, and she shares her birthday with celebrities such as Jane Lynch and Black Eyed Peas' Taboo.

Alex Street Aerobics

Pinky Kekana's weight loss can be accredited to her involvement in Alex Street Aerobics. Sharon started this initiative and also teaches the classes. These aerobics classes are based in the township of Alexandra, aiming to encourage people to live a healthy lifestyle. The sessions last for 2 hours and are held on Saturday mornings.

Pinky Kekama continuously reaches out to encourage women's empowerment. Photo: Instagram/@pinky_kekana1

Source: Instagram

No longer a married woman

Her marriage with Jerry Manyama ended abruptly in March 2014, as Sharon obtained a protection order against him for alleged assault from the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. According to The Sowetan, she claims:

"We did not have time for each other. That is why we parted ways and I'm not willing to comment further because I don't want to hang my dirty linen out in the public"

Manyama, who is the City of Polokwane's head of Human Resources, has refused to comment. Apparently, Manyama had not yet settled the R20,000 lobola owed to Kekana's parents, of which R15,000 were still owed at the time of their separation. He also allegedly owes over R90,000 in unpaid rates and taxes.

"She feels that this is a breach of promise and she may sue him for it."

Pinky Kekama visits the Northern Cape, the birthplace of her mother, 2020. Photo: Instagram/@pinky_kekana1

Source: Instagram

Pinky Kekana's ANC career

In 1999, she was elected to the Limpopo Provincial Legislature with the ANC, and in 2009, she was re-elected. She has served as the Executive Mayor of the Waterberg District Municipality and a Member of the Executive Council for Limpopo's sectors in Roads and Transport and Economic Development, Environment, and Tourism. She joined the National Assembly as a member of parliament on 21 May 2014.

She was appointed Secretary-General of the Pan African Women's Organization after joining the ANC Women's League National Executive Committee in 2015. Pinky is very passionate about educating young women on how best to empower themselves.

27 February 2018 marked the beginning of Pinky Kekana's Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies career.

Pinky Kekana's Deputy Minister in Presidency title was appointed to her on 5 August 2021. Her main goal is to bridge the gap between rural and urban South Africa, specifically in terms of transport and technology.

Pinky Kekama and the ANC Woman's League in Ward 15, Umhlathuze Municipality KZN, to show support for ANC candidate Cde Thobile Dube. Photo: Instagram/@pinky_kekana1

Source: Instagram

Pinkie Kekana seems to be a breath of fresh air living in a country renowned for corrupt politicians. This accomplished woman focuses on lifting people up to create equality instead of suppressing the "successful" as others may try. Taking time out of her schedule to interact face-to-face with her people is a testimony of how much she cares about the people who are struggling in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Limpopo DoH Ponders Booze Ban for Unvaccinated People, SA Reacts: 'Vaccinated Ones Will Buy for Us'

The ANC has a tricky situation on their hands in their attempt to get the whole country vaccinated.

One idea that the ANC has is regarding the sale of alcohol. They propose the plan that vaccinated South Africans may only buy liquor. Briefly.co.za has more to the story.

Source: Briefly.co.za