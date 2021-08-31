Drumming Gave Me More in Life Than My University Certificate Says Man

A Nigerian drummer, Ayanwummi Ayanwale Olayanju, has spoken about how the art turned his life around than he imagined

The 59-year-old revealed that drumming has placed him among important people and given him many things

With the help of his drumming skill, he got into the civil service more than three decades ago and he is now a cultural director

A 59-year-old drummer, Ayanwunmi Ayanwale Olayanju, has revealed that drumming turned his life around more than his university certificate. The popular drummer spoke to Briefly News' Adeoye Adewunmi via a chat.

Ayanwunmi who abandoned drumming due to name-calling from classmates in secondary school said the skill earned him NYSC national honours awards in 1989, which automatically gave him employment into the federal civil service in 1991.

The man said that he has impressed many with his drumming skill.

Drumming my people's occupation

The drummer disclosed that drumming is the traditional occupation in Akinmorin, Afijo local government area of Oyo state where he hailed from. He said he received the federal republic medal first class in 2008 and was posted to Brazil as liaison officer for Nigerian Cultural Centre from 2009 to 2012.

The deputy director of culture, federal ministry of information, arts and culture, explained that his mother was a poetess, while his dad was a drummer.

His blessings as a drummer

He added that drumming placed him amongst presidents like the late President Yar’adua, former president Obasanjo, and the president of Brazil. He was also part of Obasanjo’s entourage to Ethiopia, Brazil and France.

He stated:

“Drumming has turned my life around in fact more than my certificate. During my NYSC, I was lucky that this drumming that I abandoned in the past earned NYSC National Honours Awards in 1989 and it gave me automatic employment into Federal Civil Service in 1991. In 1998, I documented King Sunny Ade’s biography in Yoruba titled Oba Ooni.

“In 2008, I received Federal Republic Medal First Class. From 2009 to 2012, I was posted to Brazil as Liaison Officer, Nigerian Cultural Centre."

Ayanwunmi spoke more about how the art helped him:

“Because of this drumming, I have met many presidents- Late President Yar’adua, President Obasanjo, President of Brazil. I was part of President Obasanjo’s entourage to Ethiopia, Brazil and France. I was UNESCO’s programme officer for culture between 2012-2020.

“Drumming is our traditional occupation in Akinmorin in Ile Agbelu compound, Afijo local government area of Oyo state."

He said his university certificate was not useless as it thus gave him the opportunity to come into the limelight.

