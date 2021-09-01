Saps Appoints New Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection

Veteran police officer Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has been appointed as the new deputy National Commissioner

South African Police Services National Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole believes that Ntshinga's wealth of experience makes her perfect for the role

Ntshinga's appointment follows the unforeseen death of Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi who died in July

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG -General Khehla Sitole, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Services, has named Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga as the new deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection.

In a statement issued on the SAPS website, Nsthinga will be replacing Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi who unfortunately died in July this year.

Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has been appointed as the new deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

Nsthinga has extensive experience and has been a member of the police force since 1985. She has served in the Sexual Offences Unit, the Child Protection Unit and the Organised Crime investigations unit.

She has various roles such as Brigadier for Policy Standard and Monitoring, Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape gaining the title Lieutenant General.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sitole says that he is confident that Nsthinga experience and expertise will allow her to make valued contributions within the detective and forensic environment, according to a report by News24.

Ntshinga has embarked on an MTech degree in Forensic Investigation and received a BTech degree in Policing from Technikon South Africa.

Meet Sgt Luleka Mhlauli: The only female horse-mounted officer in the Free State

Briefly News previously reported the South African Police Service has paid tribute to one of its committed members in the form of Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli. Mhlauli is the only female mounted unit member in the Free State.

In a statement released by the men in blue, Mhlauli was introduced to the public and the police service has thanked her for her dedication. The statement further indicated that they are also celebrating many women as the country wraps up Women’s Month in August.

According to a statement released by Colonel Athlenda Mathe, she praised the stunning policewoman, saying the dedicated member was born in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape.

She said:

“In celebration of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) celebrates its women who continue to make a mark in a traditionally male-dominated environment. Today, we introduce the nation to Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli. The member is a Mounted Unit member attached to the Free State Mounted Unit."

Source: Briefly.co.za