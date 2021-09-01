Minnie Dlamini Announces New Show, Searching for Hot New Talent

Stunning Mzansi media personality, Minnie Dlamini, is working on a new project that will see her on our screens once more

The local celebrity will be hosting a show on Channel O that is aimed that showcasing undiscovered talent

Minnie has been very busy ever since she returned from maternity leave after giving birth to her first child

South African media personality, Minnie Dlamini, took to social media to announce that she would be part of a brand new show on Channel O.

According to the information she provided, the show aims to help people interested in show biz by putting their names out there.

"Do you want to be on TV? Grow your social media following? Flex your presenting skills, all while watching your favourite music videos from around the world? Now you can with Own The O”

The show encourages viewers to send video shout outs, introducing themselves and post the clips online.

Minnie Dlamini has been hard at work since returning from her maternity leave.

Minnie Dlamini Jones spills tea on new venture

Minnie took to social media to spill the tea about her renew venture, Minnie revealed that she had written a story and it has now been turned into a movie.

Minnie could not be more proud and grateful.

“If someone had to ask me who I am, I am a storyteller. It’s what I love most about life and how my ancestors passed on our history and lessons that the next generation needs to learn. I am so blessed that I get to express this passion of mine in multiple mediums.”

Writing is something Minnie loves to do and she cannot wait for everyone to see the end product of her creativity. Minnie’s movie will air on kykNET and it is called PA – no further details were given.

Minnie Dlamini & family recover from Covid, celebs react

Minnie Dlamini and her hubby have recovered from Covid-19. The media personality took to social media on Sunday, 11 July to share that she and her family have tested negative after being diagnosed with the disease.

She took to Instagram to share with her peers in the entertainment space and fans that her family is now Covid-free. The star thanked her followers for the love and support they showed her when she and her fam were battling with the virus.

