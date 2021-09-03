South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane’s recent tweets based on Drake’s track Certified Lover Boy is causing a storm

Maimane posted s series of tweets on his social media page and sparked massive reactions from many people in Mzansi

Some believe the politician could be a cool president as he listens to hip hop while some are questioning his Christianity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has taken to social media to clap back at his haters using some reference to Drake’s song, Certified Lover Boy. The former Democratic Alliance member is causing a storm on social media with his string of tweets.

The Soweto-born politician is receiving all the funny and serious responses from his messages and Briefly News went to select a few. In one of the tweets, Maimane says some people tried to destroy him and he cannot feel sympathy for them.

Some of the veteran leader’s followers are fully behind him to run for the presidency, saying he would be a cool statesman, while some are questioning whether his account has been hacked or not. He wrote:

“So… You think we just listen to Mandela speeches on repeat? When they ask me about the old situation… want sympathy when they tried to end me.”

Mmusi Maimane’s recent posts on social media are causing a storm. Image: @Laird Forbes/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@JackDeveroSA said:

“This is DA tweet.”

@Sphamandlaz2 said:

“You’re a man of culture.”

@Andrew6750 said:

“Makes sense why you would like this song and its content.”

@Mnikathis3 said:

“From imitating Barack Obama to quoting Jay Z, hahaha.”

@Khanyzow said:

“It's not OK for people older to infiltrate this genre. It's awkward watching a old-timer rapping.”

@Aphiweezy said:

“You'd make a cool president yazi.”

@TaraniZani said:

“Are you not a man of God? Shouldn't you be listening to gospel music? What does light has to do with the kingdom of darkness and it's Illuminati artists. We are in this world but not of this world. Focus @MmusiMaimane FOCUS!”

@DoubleDee said

"You woke up and chose violence.”

@Reneiole said:

“Is @MmusiMaimane Twitter account hacked or the man woke up and chose violence vandag.”

Fikile Mbalula blocks Mmusi Maimane on social media, Mzansi hilariously reacts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that former Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has just discovered that his African National Congress counterpart, Fikile Mbalula, has clicked on the block button on him.

The Mzansi Minister of Transport seems to have had enough of having a friend on the opposing bench and decided to distance himself from the OneSA Movement leader.

Mbalula’s move has caught the attention of Mzansi's social networkers and many have called the man, also known as ‘Mr Fix It’, "childish". As this is a trending topic, Briefly News went to select a few comments and reactions from the minister’s timeline.

Source: Briefly.co.za