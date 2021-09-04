SAPS Bids Sgt Sharon Mogale Farewell, Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroine

The South African Police Service has paid tribute to Sgt Sharon Mogale who tragically lost her life in the line of duty

Police Minister Bheki Cele delivered the keynote address at her funeral as she was laid to rest

South Africans took to social media to say their final goodbyes to the tragic heroine who paid the ultimate price for her country

Sgt Sharon Mogale tragically lost her life when she and her partner were ambushed and their service pistols were stolen.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) paid tribute to the fallen heroine in a social media post.

Sgt Sgt Sharon Mogale paid the ultimate price for her country. Photo credit: @LirandzuThemba

Source: Twitter

Police Minister Gen Bheki Cele delivered the keynote address at Sgt Mogale's funeral.

South Africans took the opportunity to pay their final respects to the brave officer who paid the ultimate price.

Collen Metja Seema:

"The social crime prevention unit of Tembisa south police station will never be the same without you. Salute soldier...our kids are on their own now."

Mosete Joyce Phasha:

"My sincere condolences to the family. Rest in peace Sgt Mogale. We thank you for your service. ."

Sekhonyana Eskay Tšuoa:

"This trend of killing Police officers has spilt into Lesotho. Some commit suicide."

James Sonto Nhlapo:

"I heard about the shooting, I was so hurt. Criminals are so wicked killing a woman."

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the home of slain SAPS officer

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele will make a visit to the home of a female police officer who was murdered in the line of duty on Friday, 27 August.

The South African Police Services issued a statement on their Facebook page stating that Cele would be visiting the family of Sergeant Mogale to pay his respects.

According to the statement, Mogale and her partner Sergeant Petje were attacked by unknown assailants at a retail store in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni on Thursday, 26 August. The assailants managed to disarm the officers and fatally shot Mogale in the head.

SAPS pays tribute to veteran with 14 years of experience in the Tactical Response Team

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Police Service has continued to honour its female officers who stand out to celebrate Women's Month.

Today, the SAPS have honoured Sergeant Minah Thinane, a veteran of 14 years. She has made a massive contribution to the Tshwane Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The Facebook post by the SAPS said the following:

"As a member of the TRT Unit, the member responds to medium to high-risk operations which include Cash-In-Transit (CIT) heists, armed robberies as well as the tracking and tracing of wanted suspects.

As a member of the TRT unit, Sergeant Thinane also tracks, locates and facilitates the apprehension of perpetrators of crime, especially those involved in serious and violent crimes, such as the killing of police officials."

