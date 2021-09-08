Haibo: Diddy Spotted Smooching Future & Bow Wow's Baby Mama Joie Chavis in Italy

Diddy was recently spotted in Italy kissing rappers Future and Bow Wow's baby mama, Joie Chavis

The hip-hop mogul and Joie were cuddling and enjoying themselves in a yacht when photographers took the spicy snaps

The stunning Joie gave birth to Bow Wow's daughter in 2011 and gave birth to Future's son in 2018

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

US hip-hop mogul Diddy was caught on camera smooching Future and Bow Wow's baby mama, Joie Chavis. The popular businessman was in Italy to support his daughters who participated in the D&G fashion show.

Diddy was spotted smooching Future & Bow Wow's baby mama Joie Chavis in Italy. Image: @diddy, @shadmoss

Source: Instagram

While still in Europe, Diddy took a young vacay on a yacht with both the popular US rappers' baby mama. In snaps doing the rounds online, Diddy and Joie can be seen kissing and cuddling.

According to HipHopDX, Joie gave birth to Bow Wow's daughter, Shai, in 2011 and welcomed her and Future's son, Hendrix, in 2018. The Shade Room took to Instagram and posted the snaps of Joie and Diddy having a good time in Italy.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The Shade Room reported earlier this year that Bow Wow confirmed that Diddy helped him learn how to be a dedicated family man. Social media users took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the spicy pics of Diddy and Joie. Check out some of their comments below:

_glamourhead said:

"DIDDY for EVERYBODY."

cycyy__u wrote:

"One thing about Diddy, he’s tried them all."

leahdeboee commented:

"I was not expecting this."

sweetlittlekeke said:

"I damn sure thought this was Caresha, man I’ll be dammed."

ms_maines wrote:

"Joie just GETS IT! Secure the bag sis!"

erica_chante commented:

"One thing about Diddy, he gon spread the LOVE."

nel_thenarcissist added:

"Lawd..well at least she is consistent with going where the money resides. She about to go through the whole industry lol."

Nicki Minaj and Rihanna hang out

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nicki Minaj took to social media to share a cute snap of herself and her family hanging out with current hot couple Rihanna and her bae A$AP Rocky.

The cute pic of the superstars' hangout was shared by the superstar on her official Instagram account on Monday, 6 September. Nicki's hubby Kenneth Petty and their adorable son were also in the snap.

"#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV," she captioned the snap.

Complex reports that rapper A$AP Rocky looked a little camera shy when the snap was taken. Tweeps took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the pic.

Source: Briefly.co.za