Former finance minister Tito Mboweni took to Twitter to share some subtle yet backhanded comments targetted at his fellow politicians

Mboweni did not specify who the tweets were targetted at but South Africans played the guessing game in his replies section

The former minister went on to speak about 'revolutionary' politicians gaining quite a negative response from Mzansi

Former finance Tito Mboweni shared a post on Twitter that caused a stir among tweeps. On Tuesday, 7 September, he said:

"In my observation, the most corrupt amongst us sing and speak the loudest. They always claim to be the most revolutionary of all. Meanwhile, back at the ranch!!"

Tito Mboweni has shared a few controversial opinions on Twitter. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

After casting the corrupt spotlight, the EFF's manifesto was thrown in his face by a supporter.

The Economic Freedom Fighters pride themselves on being 'revolutionary' and 'for the people', however, Mboweni's tweet leads the public to believe he thinks they are the most corrupt of the bunch.

Although Mboweni lost his post as finance minister, he remains a member of the ANC. In a follow-up tweet, Mboweni said:

"Now that we have a democratic state, it is OK for patriotic citizens to be moles! Nothing wrong with that. Intelligence is a key decision-making tool for any government. That is how things work in the world."

Briefly News took to Twitter to see what some of the responses from South Africans are:

@PetersWonderboy said:

"Treachery is unforgivable. Apartheid spies, askaris, who sold on their comrades cannot be entrusted with the future of the democratic state. They must stay far from affairs of the state for the chance of selling out is always there."

@Isaac20968118 shared:

"Your riddle talk Tito is getting tired, who do these moles belong to, CR17?"

@e592b2a3f0ff413 responded:

"You failed to implement radical economic transformation policies while you were a minister so stop making unnecessary noise, please."

Tito Mboweni gives political advice, SA has mixed reactions

Previously, Briefly News reported former finance minister Tito Mboweni is giving South Africans some political advice. The fun-loving politician usually keeps things quite informal on social media but chose to share his interesting diplomatic philosophies.

Heading online, @tito_mboweni dropped the pearls of wisdom.

"In politics, you must always be ahead of your opponents and competitors. Keep them guessing. Whilst you plan and execute your next steps. Remember that!" he captioned the post.

It seems the paternal advice was met with mixed reactions from social media users. While some teased the former minister for turning into a 'motivational speaker' since his retirement, others celebrated Mboweni for giving out such wise counselling.

