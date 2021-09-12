This week in the news, South Africa has really been on top of entertainment news. 'The Queen' has lost some of its shine for viewers who are not happy with the direction of the show. A woman who looks a lot like Babes Wodumo was seen screaming at a petrol station and Pitso Mosimane’s daughter graduates from Wits.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Uyajola 9/9 left viewers in stitches this past Sunday after Jub Jub showed exactly how much of a savage he is. Finally, while most ladies will need to take off their heels in order to dance at any event, a woman thrilled guests with moves in it.

1. ‘The Queen’ Loses Her Throne as Viewers Get Bored: “Wrap It Up”

Mzansi TV viewers are just not happy with the direction local telenovela The Queen is going. Many fans feel that the show needs to take a break so they can get their story together.

Mzansi is not happy with the direction 'The Queen' is going. Image: @connieferguson

Source: Instagram

The script is losing ‘that thing’ and fans have taken to social media to air out their grievances. It has been a difficult time for the cast and crew of the show ever since they lost show co-creator and producer Shona Ferguson. However, the show has had to go on and the results are showing.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

2. Drunk or Distressed: Viral Video of Woman Screaming at Petrol Station Worries Mzansi

A video of a woman that looks like Babes Wodumo in a distressed state has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen screaming for help while police attempt to assist her.

According to Twitter user @ky_bizana, who shared the clip online, the woman in the clip was apparently drunk and refusing assistance. The social media user said:

“Heartbroken after seeing @BABESWODUMO this drunk in Westville this weekend, cops tried to help but she kept screaming help.”

3. Africa Delights for Pitso Mosimane’s Daughter, Graduates from Wits University

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is not only enjoying success on the field but he is rubbing it off on his children after his daughter, Lelentle, graduated from Wits University. The veteran manager’s daughter has thanked her parents on social media.

Mosimane also shared the images of her beautiful girl celebrating her qualification from the Johannesburg-based higher education institution.

Lelentle shared a heartwarming message on her Twitter timeline, saying she will always be indebted to her dad and mother, Moira Tlhagale.

4. Jub Jub Shows Pure Savagery on 'Uyajola9/9': “Prison Made Jub Jub Vile”

Uyajola 9/9 left viewers in stitches this past Sunday after Jub Jub showed exactly how much of a Savage he is. When he confronted a woman who was cheated on her partner, the lady made a big mistake of asking the media personality who he was.

In true Jub Jub style, the rapper called out his hype names and left Mzansi clutching their sides in laughter.

The host said:

“NgiwuJub lamaswidi amaningi, sisteri. (I am the Jub of many sweets, sister).”

5. Pretty Lady in Heels Steals Show at Event with Amazing Legwork, Looses Hair as She Dances with Waist in Video

While most ladies will need to take off their heels in order to dance at any event, a woman thrilled guests with moves in it.

The lady seemed to have mastered the use of the heels for dancing that she did series of acrobatic-like moves wearing it.

Source: Briefly.co.za