Da LES, believes, Nadia Nakai, "fumbled the bag", when she broke up, with Vic Mensa

Da LES has shared that Nadia Nakai "fumbled the bag" when she broke up with her rapper bae Vic Mensa

The Mzansi rapper was a guest on the latest episode of Lasizwe's YouTube show Drink Or Tell The Truth

His opinion is based on the fact that Vic Mensa worked on Kanye West's album which would have boosted Nadia's career

Da LES believes that Nadia Nakai "fumbled the bag" when she broke up with US rapper Vic Mensa. Da LES was a guest on Lasizwe's YouTube show, Drink Or Tell The Truth.

Nadia recently opened up about her break-up with Vic. Da LES told Lasizwe that the stunner fumbled the bag because Vic worked on Kanye West's Donda album. He had been asked who his top three Mzansi female rappers are.

The star believes that Nadia would have been on Donda if she and Vic did not split. According to SAHipHopMag, The North God said he's even willing to tell her to her face. Nadia revealed her relationship status on the same show a few days back.

Nadia Nakai on her relationship status

Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai and her US bae, Vic Mensa, are reportedly no longer an item. The stunning rapper revealed this during a recent episode of Lasizwe's YouTube show, Drink Or Tell The Truth. Nadia and Vic had been together for some time and they usually served Mzansi couple goals with cute snaps and videos.

The Mzansi star and Vic Mensa had been together for a couple of months. They started dating after dropping a track together. The two stars usually posted baed-up snaps on their social media accounts.

Vic Mensa to feature in film about ProKid

In other news, Briefly News reported that Vic Mensa has been recruited to feature in a film about ProKid's journey through South African hip-hop. Nadia Nakai's boyfriend is thoroughly enjoying being recognised in Africa, his father was originally from Ghana in any case.

ProKid was one of South Africa's favourite rappers and the nation was heartbroken when he passed away in 2018 due to health issues. Now, ProKid is being honoured through a biopic and Vic Mensa will be playing an instrumental role.

