Lira reflected on her mother's passing after losing her in 2024, and she opened up about feeling overwhelmed

The musician took to Instagram and shared a post detailing how she felt on her mother's first heavenly birthday

Lira showed followers some artwork that resonated with her while she was celebrating her mother's birthday

Lira shared her sorrow over her mother's death on social media. The beloved musician dedicated an Instagram post to her late mother on her 69th birthday.

Lira fondly remembered her late mom's birthday.

Source: Instagram

Lira shared an emotional piece of writing to pay tribute to her mom. Online users shared their reactions to the singer's candid post.

Lira pays tribute to mom

In an Instagram post, Lira describes her late mother's birthday on 7 March as bittersweet. Lira admitted that she misses her mom a lot and hopes the poem by Christina Rossetti would capture how she feels. The musician shared a poem titled Miss Me But Let Me Go. The poem highlights that Lira's mother would have wanted to be remembered happily without too much sadness. Read the poem below:

Lira heals after health scare

Aside from losing her mother, Lira also had a difficult time due to a stroke. Lira opened up about her healing journey and inspired others as she regained her speech.

Lira also detailed that she had to learn how to speak again after the stroke affected her, but she took to the stage after recovering. Many South Africans rallied behind her in support.

Lira made a full recovery after suffering a stroke in 2022.

Source: Instagram

SA mourns Lira's mom

Lira's post about her mother touched many supporters. Online users commented with words of encouragement. Read the comments below:

dudufakudze said:

"Cherish her good memories 🤍🕊"

ginameigosgabriel wrote:

"Sending you my love and prayers my dear. It will never be easy without mummy. But keep alive your best memories of your mum. May she rest easy."

caseybdolan added:

"Now I see where your exquisite looks came from and her essence definitely shines on through you… utterly beautiful women… indeed she is undoubtedly proud of the woman she left in her legacy 🌷"

luyandaaziza gushed:

"Sis Buyi 💔🕊️ she is so missed. Sending love and light 🤍✨

vuyim_oletsane

"It is going to be a beautiful day whenyou all meet on the other side."

chook567 was moved

"Oh my sweet Lira . I also can’t believe your beautiful mom is not with us anymore . But she is looking down on you ❤️"

mos.crib added"

"Thinking of you Lira."

poppyanitak felt the emotion:

"Shuuuuuuu this poem 😢❤️❤️❤️ beautifully written."

Bassline Fest marks Lira's triumphant return to music

Briefly News previously reported that singer Lira is in high spirits after a successful performance at the Bassline Festival in Johannesburg. The star had taken a break from the spotlight to recover from the stroke she suffered in 2022.

The Feel Good singer was overwhelmed by the love her supporters showed her at the festival, so she poured her heart out in an Instagram post.

Following her performance, Lira shared some of the content taken from there and penned a sweet message to express her gratitude.

