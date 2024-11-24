Singer Lerato 'Lira' Molapo recently shared some sad news on social media regarding her mother, Buyi Radebe Lichaba

Lira opened up about a recent tragedy that struck out of nowhere two years after her mother survived cancer

Basetsana Kumalo and others penned sweet messages to show Lira support during a difficult time

Lira took to social media to confirm some heartbreaking news. The Feel Good singer recently showed how devastated she is on Instagram.

Lira lamented her mom’s death in a pic that stirred Basetsana Kumalo, Salamina Mosese and other celebs to mourn alongside the singer. Image: @miss_lira

Fans and celebrities, including MamKhize, Basetsana Kumalo, and Salamina Mosese, rallied to support her. Lira shared a powerful photo that let people know she was heartbroken.

Lira reflects on mom

According to Zimoja, Lira's mother, Buyi, passed away recently. The musician was especially heartbroken since her mother had beaten cancer in 2022. On Women's Day in 2023, Lira revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with cancer despite leading a healthy life.

Lira recently posted a photo simply captioned 'Mom' to mourn her loss. See the picture below:

SA mourns with Lira

Lira's Instagram post stirred people's emotions. Read the comments from online users who wrote messages of encouragement to Lira.

Businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo wrote:

"Oh darling, Lira, finding the words is rather hard. My deepest condolences. May the Lord be with you and your family during this difficult time🕊️🤍"

Reality TV star MaMkhize commented:

"My deepest condolences, sweetie. May her soul rest in peace 🫂❤️"

Actress Salamina Mosese wrote:

"So sorry for your loss, sis. Sincere condolences 💐 Sending you love and strength at this difficult time."

Fans added their sweet messages:

maduvha_madima supported Lira:

"It is well, friend 🕊️"

kennethnkosi said:

"Sthandwa,🫂Askies my love 💔"

ms_k8williams was touched:

"So hard to find the words to give you comfort during this heartbreaking loss. I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you. Your mom was your ride or die and your pillar, so I can’t even imagine how you are feeling, but know that we are praying for you and sending you warmth, love, and light to you and your family during this difficult time, phephisa Lerato la rona."

siphiwemhlambi expressed her condolences:

"Oh, Lira. I am so sorry, sis’. My heart goes out to you. My sincere condolences to you and your entire family. May God be with you! 🙏🏾💔"

neomerafi added:

"Oh, my friend, my njunjus. I am so, so sorry. I don't know what to tell you to make the pain go away. Like I told you two weeks or so ago, I am here if you need me. Your mommy was your biggest supporter and cheerleader. My deepest condolences🫂"

siyasangapapu_official added:

"🫂 May you find strength in God in these trying times💐"

vusinova1 remarked:

"My deepest condolences, my love. May she rest in eternal peace🕊️"

aico_xhosa was touched:

"I'm so sorry, Lira. Nothing prepares you for this moment, but you go through it in a way you feel and know. Uxolo nini."

Lira gives detailed health update after stroke

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi singing sensation Lira has given her followers a detailed health update after suffering a stroke a few years back. The star raised the country's concerns when she revealed that she suffered a stroke while in Germany.

We can all agree that Lira is a fighter. The singer has been on a recovery journey after suffering from a stroke in 2022 while in Europe for a show.

The singer was open about her recovery journey and shared every step of the way with her fans and followers. Recently, she took to her social media page to say her speech has improved significantly, and she is proud of her progress.

