UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and fiancée Vasti Spiller excited local fans after they attended EFC 121 in Johannesburg on Thursday, 6 March 2025

The South African fighter showed his support for local fighters at the event as he prepares for his next UFC middleweight title defence

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Dricus and backed him to defend his title when he steps into the octagon again

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis made a rare appearance at EFC 121 in Johannesburg alongside fiancée Vasti Spiller.

The celebrity couple attended the Johannesburg event on Thursday, 6 March 2025, as Du Plessis prepares for his next title defence.

Dricus du Plessis and his fiancee Vasti Spiller was part of the audience at EFC 121 in Johanessburg. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis is the defending UFC middleweight champion and defended his title against American Sean Strickland in February 2025 and since then he has spending time in Mzansi.

Dricus du Plessis prepares for his next title fight

Watch Du Plessis attend EFC 121 in the video below:

Since his professional debut, Du Plessis has won 23 out of 25 fights and has called out Khamzat Chimaev as his next opponent in a dream match among fight fans worldwide.

Chimaev is unbeaten in 14 matches, while fans have also backed Du Plessis to go up one division to fight for the light heavyweight title, recently won by Magomed Ankalaev.

It remains to be seen who Du Plessis will fight next as the opponent, date and venue is yet to be confirmed by the UFC.

Watch Du Plessis attend a fan event ahead of EFC 121 in the video below:

Du Plessis continues his ascend in the fight world

Following his victory over Strickland, Du Plessis has seen his name being mentioned as one of the best fighters in the world while his salary has bene matched by his fame.

Du Plessis has also grown his marketing brand by lining himself up with ventures outside of the octagon including putting his name to energy drinks and fashion.

Despite his rapid growth in the fighting world, the 31-year-old remains grounded and recently sent an inspirational message to local fans.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis is becoming one of the best fighters in the world. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Du Plessis

Local netizens praised Dricus on social media and even made some predictions for the next time he enters the octagon.

Marc Bouwer is a fan:

“The best.”

Huntley Smith was impressed:

“This is too cool!”

Ivan supports Dricus from afar:

“Dricus' fan from Canada.”

Chief.eth_ admires Dricus:

“Knox for life.”

Skhalo is proud:

“In the whole world I would like to say that you represent us as South Africans and the whole of Africa very well champ.”

Koos Van Zyl loved seeing Dricus in Mzansi:

“Great job.”

Sarvesh Malkhede made a suggestion:

“If Khamzat is not ready, go for Ankalaev buddy. We know you can do it.”

Dindina Dinmawia has a wish:

“Please fight Ankalaev.”

Bradley made a prediction:

“Bro is going to knock Khamzat out.”

Knaa.7 wants Dricus to succeed:

“Dricus, brother please destroy Ankalaev.”

Vasti Spiller describes her feelings when watching Dricus du Plessis fight

As reported by Briefly News, Vasti Spiller, the fiancée of UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, said she goes through a range of emotions when the fighter enters the octagon.

Spiller, a multi-talented beauty, said she feels fear and anxiety whenever Dricus enters the octagon but is willing to support the decorated fighter with her love and faith.

