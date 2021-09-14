Man Salutes Sister Who Buys a Car, SA Hilariously Thinks She Looks Like Makhadzi

A local man has social media users talking after sharing a photo of his sister

Hoping to celebrate the purchase of his sister's new car, it seems SA was much more distracted by her resemblance to local musician, Makhadzi

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite reactions to the post, which you really won't want to miss

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A local man definitely did not get the reactions he expected when he headed online to share a snap of his sister. The proud new car owner had just purchased her ride and posed happily in front of her baby. However, social media users are convinced she looks like Makhadzi.

A local man did not get the reaction he expected after sharing a snap of his sister. SA thinks she looks like Makhadzi. Images: @TshegoChampion/Twitter, @makhadzisa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

, unsuspecting Twitter user @TshegoChampion shared the picture.

"My sister bought herself a car, please help me congratulate her on this achievement," he captioned the well-meaning post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

However, social media users were less concerned with the sister's amazing new purchase and more interested in the fact that she looked like a carbon copy of local musician, Makhadzi.

Briefly News compiled some of the awe-struck reactions, which you'll definitely want to take a look at. Check out some of the comments below:

@alu_nessa said:

"That's Makhadzi."

@shonny_sa said:

"Vhaya fana bro I’m not sure."

@everytingblavk said:

"Your sister is Makhadzi kanthe?"

@MadikeDolamo said:

"Congrats to Makhadzi's twin sister."

@Luu_ZA_ said:

"Congrats to her. Although, it would be nice to see the actual car, would be better if they stood on the side at least."

Best for last: Makhadzi steals Idols SA show with lit performance

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo musician Makhadzi blew Idols SA constants, judges, guests and viewers away. If there is one thing this woman can do, it's perform!

Coming onto the show as the celebrity guest performer, Makhadzi showed the contestants what it means to be a star. The last episode, Sunday, 12 September, was lit.

Performing her hit track Ghanama, Makhadzi dropped jaws and had viewers taking to social media to express their feels. Even though sis had a little slip-up (she fell), she still delivered, reported TimesLive.

Here are just some of the posts commenting on Makhadzi’s hair-raising performance:

Well-known actress @Natasha_Thahane said:

“They should’ve saved Makhadzi for the finale, because wow! #idolssa”

@Aya_Kolisi felt all the feels:

“Makhadzi does her thing on stage, jealous down and she will idibala if she wants. #idolssa”

@ItsEddieth was blown away:

"There are many artists who can make music, but performing is a whole other thing, and Makhadzi’s got it down."

Source: Briefly.co.za