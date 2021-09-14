Jacob Zuma: Fraser Allegedly Received Go Ahead from Ramaphosa, Mzansi Bewildered

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to have given correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser the go-ahead to release ex-president Jacob Zuma from prison

Fraser has supposedly had a conversation with the president regarding Msholozi's release and that is when he was allegedly given the green light by Ramaphosa

Fraser spoke in an interview with a well-known media house recently where he revealed that he had overridden a decision to not release Zuma from jail

Recent reports have alleged that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Arthur Fraser the go-ahead to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison. Fraser, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, had supposedly conferred with the president about Zuma's medical parole.

During an interview, Fraser gave in and revealed that he had overruled a decision by the Medical Parole Advisory Board's resolution to not release Msholozi from jail.

South Africans are bewildered at the fact that President Ramaphosa allegedly gave Arthur Fraser the go-ahead to release Jacob Zuma from prison. Image: GCIS

Insiders who conversed with City Press revealed that Zuma is said to be quite ill and that three medical evaluations were conducted by three different doctors. The medical professionals stated that the facilities in the correctional service were inadequate and could not cater for the problems being faced by Zuma.

One of the sources stated that Fraser was not keen on Zuma passing away in prison as there are fears that his death may rekindle the civil unrests that plagued Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal mid-year and took over 300 lives, according to The Citizen.

South Africans have had various responses to the news, read some of them below:

@Season1One said:

"The problem is not Jacob Zuma the problem is the whole organisation the ANC."

@DUyalingana wrote:

"SBWL Jacob Zuma going back to jail and serve the remainder of his sentence."

@bigkoostar tweeted:

"So the issue of Arthur Fraser has seriously died down after it emerged from City Press that Cyril was part of the decision to release JZ? This country is a Crime Scene!!!"

