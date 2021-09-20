An Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general claims she is 65 and is now attracting all the spotlight from social media users

Omphile Maotwe says she is 65 but looks like a 30-year-old and a number of South Africans are now sharing their views, with some saying she is playing mind games

At the same time, some people believe her and are now asking for guidance on how to remain so good looking

An Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general claiming to be 65 years old is causing a stir on social media platforms. Omphile Maotwe is also urging South Africans to register for the upcoming local government elections.

The bubbly and good looking woman headed online to share a snap, saying she is 65 but still looking fresh as a 30-year-old. However, many people are not really convinced and they are arguing that the EFF member is just playing mind games. She wrote on Twitter:

“I’m 65 looking 30. Please remember to register to Vote EFF at your local voting stations today. Stations closes at 17h00 this afternoon #RegisterToVoteEFF #VoteEFF.”

Omphile Maotwe is causing a stir on social media. Image: @OmphileMaotwe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Mkoo7Gp said:

“Bathong leadership..O tshameka ka rona akere.”

@MkhulekoHlengwa said:

“The 30 part I agree with TG, but the 65 is suspect…”

@JappieDuPlessis said:

“Why don't you register for an old age grant and give me the money instead, I got rejected for R350 and I've been an unemployed graduate for the past 4 years.”

@ReagileMK said:

“It can't be 65 , tell me yo joking phela as Eff with due respect, we want old ppl out of parliament, not so?? Why must everyone else be forced to retire bt on Mp's??”

@EChihava said:

“You looking good. The young generation really needs a push. This is their destiny. To vote or not to vote. But then this is not a vaccine. One needs to vote, so as not to toyi-toyi Jan to Jan. Decade after decade. Thanks sister Comrade.”

@Wolf2284 said:

“So you are throwing shades at all ANC MPs? Ke a go bona.”

@DerbySh said:

“Looking beautiful, tips pls.”

@Pogio said:

“Happy birthday Rakgadi, princess and a leader.”

@LindokuhleDuma5 said:

“Almost fired my shots hahaha.”

@MightyMatimba said:

“Looking gorgeous like you 20.”

Malema says under EFF rule Sassa recipients won't pay water and electricity bills, people in the suburbs will

In a related EFF story, Briefly News reported that as the local government elections are fast approaching, Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is hot on the campaign trail trying to secure as many votes as possible.

Malema told the residents of Bopheleng’s Ward 6 in the Vaal that under an EFF government, recipients of a Sassa grant will not be required to pay for water or electricity.

According to IOL, Malema stated that people who are living in suburban neighbourhoods would be the ones subsiding people who come from impoverished backgrounds.

Malema told his supporters that being a Sassa recipient meant that someone is of a poor status. He went on to say that the money people get from Sassa was not enough to cover water and electricity fees and an EFF government will not make the poor pay for these fees.

