Amapiano star Josiah De Disciple has issued a warning after Boohle's recent interview with Podcast and Chill host, MacG

The music producer warned fans to be careful of who they let into their personal space after Boohle spoke about his wife

The singer revealed that she did not get along with Josiah's wife when she went into his home studio to record their hit Mama

Josiah De Disciple has shared his thoughts on the recent interview Boohle had with MacG. The music producer has slammed the singer for talking about his private life during the interview on Podcast and Chill.

Boohle told MacG that she doesn't get along with the producer's baby mama. Boohle and Josiah have a lit Amapiano single together titled Mama. The songstress shared that Josiah's boo felt some time of way when they were working on the track in his home studio.

Josiah took to Twitter to bash the singer for talking about his baby mama during the chat. TshisaLIVE reports that the artist wrote:

"One thing I learnt is that be careful who you welcome into your personal space. A few invites into my studio and home, and already you wanna mess s**t up because of a podcast?"

Tweeps took to his comment section to react to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Leratokganyago said:

"Listen this industry is full of flip-floppers! Most go wherever the wind blows, I don’t know if it’s social media hype or instant fame that can’t be handle. The smaller the circle the better."

@ValentinoWayne2 wrote:

"Honestly Boohle was tryna protect the meaning of the song. She felt the opposite vibe along your wife, and never said anything bad afterwards. So ya'll are bashing her for what MacG did. MacG was the shit in this interview. I feel like y'all need to man up to MacG honestly."

@SbuMabura13 commented

"You have a lot of beefs because of this Baby Mama of yours... you must consider thinking about that and ask yourself ukuth why...? And who's the problem here...."

@Palesa_Mohlala4 added:

"Haibo, what's offensive about her saying she doesn't get along with the wife?"

Boohle reveals she wrote Siyathandana by Cassper Nyovest

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Boohle has been trending on social media since revealing that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song.

Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his verse. Mufasa had reportedly claimed he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

