US Couple Denied Service at Restaurant for Refusing to Take Off Masks

Jose and Natalie Wester had visited the restaurant in the company of a few of their friends

Natalie disclosed that they were forced to leave the restaurant after refusing to remove their face masks

The restaurant's owner in his defence said the establishment has been operating on a no masks policy

Coronavirus is real and still around.

No Admission with face masks

For that reason, many people across the world have been advised to sanitise, observe social distancing and most importantly, wear face masks.

However, the same is different in Texas where a hotel does not allow its clients in with their face masks on.

This, a Texas-based couple recently learnt the hard way after being denied services at a restaurant for refusing to take off their face masks.

According to The Guardian, a couple of Jose and wife Natalie Wester, together with a few friends were asked to step out of a restaurant because of observing the COVID-19 precaution measures.

Speaking to CBS DFW, a local TV station, the wife Natalie disclosed they had just checked in at Hang Time, a popular bar and restaurant in Rowlett, 20 miles outside Dallas, Texas for a rare outing when they were met with a rude shock.

Natalie revealed that they are both fully vaccinated but had their masks on during the trip to the restaurant to protect their four-month-old son, who is immunocompromised.

The shocker

The couple could not believe their eyes and ears when a waiter at the eatery asked them to take their face masks off.

“Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, ‘Our manager told me to come over because I am nicer than he is … But this is political and I need you to take your masks off,’” Natalie said.

Natalie, hubby and their friends said they did not want to remove their face masks but were surprised when they were asked to leave the establishment.

“If you’ve ever been new parents, having those couple of hours out like once or twice a month is so important for your mental health,” Natalie added.

Westers' quandaries irked many netizens who took to different platforms to condemn the restaurant.

Clever defence

However, in a response to the media and the public, Hang Time restaurant noted that they are operating on a no mask policy.

According to the restaurant's owner identified as Tom, the “no mask” rule was part of the restaurant dress code and he reserved the right to refuse business or deny clients' admission.

“I feel the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now,” Tom said.

Despite Tom's defence, quite a multitude of people wondered why the restaurant did not post the policy for clients to see before being ''harrassed''.

The owner, however, told media that while he had not known the Westers had an immunocompromised child, he planned to continue enforcing the no mask policy.

