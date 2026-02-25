Crime and policing expert Dr. Tinyku Ngoveni has weighed in on the possibility of blogger Musa Khawula testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The Commission reached out to Khawula after a witness alleged that there was political interference in the blogger’s arrest

Ngoveni told Briefly News that politicians have contaminated the criminal justice system, and also commented on Khawula publicising his correspondence with the Commission of Inquiry

Musa Khawula could be called to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Images: @MusaKhawula/X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The University of South Africa’s Chairperson of the School of Criminal Justice, Dr Tinyiku Ngoveni, expressed concern about the extent of political influence on the criminal justice system. He spoke to Briefly News on 25 February 2026 after blogger Musa Khawula was allegedly invited to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Ngoveni told Briefly News that politicians have contaminated the criminal justice system for their selfish individual and political interests. This, he noted, is against Section 9 of the Constitution of South Africa. Ngoveni pointed to the disbandment of the Scorprions and the Political Killings Task Team as examples of negative political influence on the criminal justice system.

Ngoveni weighs in on Khawula and the Commission

Ngoveni also discussed the impact of information shared on social media crossing over into formal inquiries like the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, noting the influence of social media figures such as Khawula, known for his controversial tweets and alleged exposés of politicians and well-known public figures.

“Every piece of information, regardless of where it comes from, is worthy of a platform. Social media serves as the fastest main source of information distribution, and criminal activities can be reported and spread to millions in a short space of time. This information must be entertained, analysed, and confirmed accordingly in line with South African laws such as the PRECCA (Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities) Act,” he added.

He, however, was not impressed with Khawula sharing the message he received from an investigator from the Madlanga Commission, who requested to meet Khawula. He said that proactive discussion of matters that are criminal in nature to the public might be wrong and may jeopardise the validity of the case at hand.

“Therefore, the investigators must also guide their source of information on what to share and what not to share,” he observed.

Musa Khawula's name was featured at the Madlanga Commission. Image: @MusaKhawula

Why was Khawula mentioned at the Commission?

Khawula’s arrest, which happened on 8 January 2025, was at the centre of Witness F’s testimony on 4 February. The witness, who is a member of the South African Police Service, said that he was pressured to arrest Khawula after receiving pressure from General Shibiri, who was under pressure from Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale to make the arrest. Shibiri also allegedly contacted Khawula and warned him against publishing certain stories about suspected cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

More details about Khawula’s arrest emerged. Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga asked why a Hawks officer and the Gauteng Tracking Team were required to make the arrest. Witness F alleged that he did not have the manpower to make the arrest. Madlanga accused him of lying.

