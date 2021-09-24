People are created differently with their unique looks. However, there have been parameters that gauge people who are most handsome and beautiful. This article has details about the most handsome man in the world in 2021. You will also get to drool over the top 10 list of good looking men in the world. See them below!

When we talk about gorgeous men, it has to be noted that it is not just about their incredible looks but how they carry their personality as a whole. Photo: @Forbes

Source: Instagram

Who is the most handsome man in the world? It is obvious to talk about women being good-looking and attractive. However, we cannot ignore the fact that there are also handsome men in the world who give people sleepless nights with their appealing charms. This article reveals the 10 hottest guys in the world in 2021.

Top 10 list of the most handsome men in the world

So, exactly who is the most handsome man in 2021? The list below is created in the order of the most stunning men in the world in 2021. It is derived according to the Forbes List and other reliable sources. The ranking of these gorgeous men is not only based on their physical looks but also their character and how these men carry themselves. See the list below.

1. Kim Taehyung

With his stunning appearances and declarations, he is regarded as the finest man in the world. Photo: @Kim

Source: Instagram

Who is the number 1 handsome man in the world? BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is voted the number one attractive man globally. He is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. He was born on December 30, 1995, in the Seo District of Daegu, South Korea. With his stunning appearances and declarations, he is regarded as the finest man in the world.

2. Brad Pitt

Women are usually crazy about his attractive eyes, appealing smile, sharp jawlines, and hairstyle. Photo: @Pitt

Source: Instagram

Pitt is regarded as one of the most handsome male actors and has bagged second place on the world’s most handsome men list. This most handsome actor was born on December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma, in the United States of America. He has been a part of various genre movies, from thrillers to comedies. Women are usually crazy about his attractive eyes, appealing smile, sharp jawlines, and hairstyle.

3. Noah Mills

Women are usually obsessed with his dashing personality, attractive looks, fitness model body, and hazel-coloured eyes. Photo: @Mills

Source: Instagram

Noah, a Canadian model and actor, is the third most handsome man in the world for the year 2021. He was born on April 26, 1983, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Since his career started, he has been on the runways and has featured in almost every big fashion brand. Women are usually obsessed with his dashing personality, attractive looks, fitness model body, and hazel-coloured eyes.

4. Robert Pattinson

He is not only an incredible actor but also participates in various charity works like Go Campaign. Photo: @Pattinson

Source: Instagram

Pattinson is the most versatile actor in Hollywood known for his character Edward in the Twilight series, gaining worldwide recognition. His full name is Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson, and he was born on May 13, 1986, in London, England. He is not only an incredible actor but also participates in various charity works like Go Campaign.

5. Omar Borkan Al Gala

He came into the limelight after allegedly being asked to leave a festival in Riyadh for being too handsome and attracting a lot of attention from females. Photo: @Gala

Source: Instagram

Omar is an Iraqi model, actor, and photographer. He was born in Baghdad, Iraq, on September 23, 1989. He was raised in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

6. Hrithik Roshan

He is often referred to as Greek God because of his stunning looks, Masculine body, and lovely eyes. Photo: @Roshan

Source: Instagram

Roshan is a celebrated actor in the Indian film industry. He is notably known for portraying challenging roles and performing complex dance moves. His full name is Hrithik Roshan Nagrath, and he was born on January 10, 1974. He is often referred to as Greek God because of his stunning looks, Masculine body, and lovely eyes.

7. Justin Trudeau

Justin is a wonderful man known for his love for humanity. Photo: @Trudeau

Source: Instagram

Born Justin Pierre James Trudeau, he is a famous Canadian politician who has been serving as the 23rd Prime minister of Canada since 2015. He was born on December 25, 1971. Besides his good looking face, appealing smile and attractive personality, Justin is a wonderful man known for his love for humanity.

8. Tom Cruise

best known for his role as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible movie series. Photo: @Tom

Source: Instagram

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer best known for his role as Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible movie series. He was born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, Unites States of America. His charming looks, appealing smile, tall height, awesome hairstyle, and dashing personality make him stand out from the crowd.

9. Chris Evans

He became one of the highest-paid actors globally due to his outstanding performance in the Marvel series. Photo: @Evans

Source: Instagram

Born Christopher Robert Evans, he is popular among children as he is the actor who has played Captain America in the marvel cinematic universe series of films. He was born on June 13, 1981, in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States. He became one of the highest-paid actors globally due to his outstanding performance in the Marvel series.

10. Henry Cavill

His broad & Supermanish jawline and eyes manage to get him some extra female fans. Photo: @Cavill

Source: Instagram

Henry is a British English actor, born on May 5, 1983, in Saint Helier, Jersey. His broad & Supermanish jawline and eyes manage to get him some extra female fans. He is famous for portraying the DC Comics character Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Who was the most handsome man in the world in 2021? The above article has the top 10 list of the hottest guys in the world. The majority of them are actors and celebrities in the entertainment industry. Briefly.co.za wishes them the very best in their life endeavours.

