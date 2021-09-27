Pictures of an iconic wedding cake fail have South Africans in stitches

It seems one wedding party decided to transport the special cake in a small vehicle cramped on gogo's lap

The consequences were certainly hilarious and had Mzansi laughing up a storm in the comments section

A picture of one seriously messed up wedding cake has the internet laughing. It seems the transport crew had thought it a good idea to stack the extravagant four-tier cake on gogo's lap and hope for the best.

A picture of a seriously disastrous wedding cake has Mzansi laughing. Images: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The seriously ridiculous wedding cake fail has got social media users laughing and many people are convinced that even Spider-Man could not fix this cake.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the humorous picture.

"I'd scream," he simply captioned the post.

Mzansi took to the comments section and many people wondered why the poor wedding party did not just pay a delivery service in the first place. Others were grateful to ugogo for sparing what she could of the cake. You go granny!

Check out some of the reactions below:

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"You should have said thank you gogo for saving my wedding cake. You will be trending by now."

@Venda_McDreamy said:

"Imagine that time you paid R8k."

@kulanicool said:

"I'd moer the baker."

@TareinB said:

"Spiderman couldn't save this one."

@lebzale said:

"All they needed were four boxes, one box for each tier, and only stack the cake at the wedding venue."

@kulan_kuks said:

"They didn't put reinforcement to it."

@OliverJ_Bar said:

"People when buying a cake, pay for delivery so you can be safe. The baker knows how to transport these cakes."

@Sego867231872 said:

"I'll laugh if it wasn't my cake though."

Source: Briefly.co.za