Nazareth Baptist Church eBuhleni branch members took the streets as they travelled by foot to Durban City Hall from King Dinuzulu Park

Thousands of church members dressed in white carrying a range of musical instruments and messages marched to the great hall

Suspicious point towards support for an individual contending for the leadership of the church being the focus of the march

DURBAN - The Nazareth Baptist Church eBuhleni branch members engaged in a peaceful march on Tuesday, 28 September as a crowd moved from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban City Hall.

A gathering of church members numbering in the thousands, dressed in white and carrying a variety of musical instruments and message boards, took to the streets in a peaceful manner to drive their point across.

Attempts by the media to speak to the members of the march or simply receive a general statement had been unsuccessful with discourse being postponed until the group's arrival at City Hall.

It is however suspected that the march was a display of support for an individual contending for the leadership of the church.

According to reports by IOL, due process and the correct procedures were followed by the Baptist Church prior to the march granting them permission by the city. This was confirmed by Metro Police Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad.

Reports by eNCA indicate that the Shembe Church leadership dispute seems to have hit a stalemate.

"ANC shouldn't think they can govern without us": Shembe faction gives party ultimatum

In other news about the peaceful march, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has been given an ultimatum by the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) to either lend their support in an ongoing church succession battle or see support wear thin at the polling stations on 1 November.

A 10 000-member strong eBuhleni faction of the church swept through the streets of central Durban before gathering at the Durban City Hall to deliver a memorandum on Tuesday.

According to TimesLIVE, a spokesperson of the faction, Nkosinathi Makhanya, articulated the memorandum of grievances to government officials as eBuhleni pledged their support for their preferred leader, Mduduzi uNyazilwezulu Shembe, as part of the church’s well-documented leadership dispute.

Shembe, who is the son of the late leader of the religious group, Vimbeni, has suffered several legal blows in his bid to lead the church, believed to comprise more than five million followers.

