When parents expect a newborn, they are usually faced with a mixed feeling of anxiety and confusion on the name to give their son or daughter. Regardless of what inspires you to come up with a good and unique name, it would be best to get a good name with a good meaning. Xhosa names have been adopted for decades as the Xhosa culture has some of the most meaningful and beautiful names. Read more to learn some of these names and their meanings.

Deciding what to call your daughter or son is one of the most exciting things, second after giving birth itself. Therefore, naming a child requires careful thinking as some personal options might have a different meaning in particular settings and cultures. For instance, some individuals depend on certain circumstances to determine how to call their newborns. Others are based on happiness, joy, gift, and gratitude. Therefore, you have to do a lot before settling on something that fits your little one. With that, you need the following list of Xhosa names for boys and girls with their meanings to help make an informed decision.

An overview of Xhosa clan names

Unlike in the Euro-western context, naming a child in South Africa, particularly among the Xhosa people, is a great occasion. You do not just label your child just for reference and identification, but you give him an identity based on specific cultural dictates. Usually, the first title in the Xhosa culture tends to have general semantic transparency with the lexicon of the language, inspiring the Xhosa clan name given. Therefore, it is essential to get the correct interpretations based on both the carrier’s language and the linguistic system. Let us look at some of the modern Xhosa baby names for boys and girls.

Xhosa boy names

The Xhosa society has a finite name stock; hence not every entry you come across can be appropriate for your baby’s name. This explains the variations in the popularity and the use of particular titles– some are common while others are few. Traditionally, boys are considered heirs to their fathers, and nothing beats the joy of a parent to get a baby boy.

With the arrival of the baby being considered a blessing, it takes many considerations for the parents to align the child's identity with their aspirations, expectations, as well as feelings. Here are some of the uncommon Xhosa names and meanings for boys.

Melisizwe: nation’s leader

Sifso: wish

Rolihlahla: pulling a tree branch (the colloquial of a troublemaker)

Nkosi: ruler, king, god, or lord

Mpilo: life

Silumko: Wise

Sibabalwe: the blessed one

Qaqambile: brightness

Nyaniso: truthfulness

Ntando: one with a strong will

Mahlubandile: the clan has increased

Uuka: someone ready to rise up

Nomlanga: sun

Daluxolo: believer in peace

Fezile: accomplished

Gcobani: joyful

Aviwe: one who has been heard

Ayabonga: grateful

Bhutana: little brother

Bonginkosi: thanking God

Bulelani: thankful

Dumisa: praise

Fezekile: complemented

Fezile: accomplished

Fundani: to learn

Jongikhaya: one who will watch over the home

Khwezi: a star

Silindokuhle: we expect great things

Phumza: relief

Mxolisi: peacemaker

Lephelo: the end

Lubanzi: upper flat and clear surface (directly associated with the parents’ love for a child)

Luphumlo: rest

Khanyiso: light

Themba: hope, trust

Abongile: thankfulness

What are the cutest girl names?

Most parents who get baby girls tend to be more excited. Nothing can stop them from giving the new member the sweetest identity they can find. It has to be a name that has a form of attachment, just as pointed above –something that shows affection, love, joy, or gratitude. As such, it is natural that we concentrate so much in such naming approach that we fail to notice other yet great options.

Here are some Xhosa names for girls and their meanings that you can consider the next time you are blessed with a baby girl.

Fundiswa: smart, sensible, educated

Noxolo: peace

Funeka: needed

Khanyiswa: lights up

Nobomi: life

Gugu: our pride

Sindiswa: we have it

Nonhle: beautiful

Nocawe: born on Sunday

Sisipho: gift

Nkosazana: princess

Nontle: beautiful (variation of Nonhle)

Zintle: beautiful one

Zimkhitha: one who has dignity

Vuyokazi: happiness

Thozoma: calmness

Thembeka: trustworthy

Qaqamba: one who shines bright

Olwethu: your own

graced with beauty

Notumato: beautiful at birth

Nontasasa: born early morning

Nomuula: rain

Ndiliswa: respected one

Mthobeli: obedient one

Mncedisi: a helper

Mafungwashe: first girl

Lulama: soft-spoken

Lindelwa: awaited

Kuhle: wellness

Khethiwe: the chosen one

Gcobisa: exciting

Fezeka: fulfilled

Bongani: thankful

Sivuyile: we are happy

Thandiwe: loving one

Sansile: we increased

Thimna: belongs to me

Sibahle: we are beautiful

Simile: we are standing

Owam: my own

Nkosiyethu: our King

Simpho: gift

Liyema : stability in the family

Liyabona: it sees

Andisiwe: extension

Aphiwe: they are given

Babalwa: graced

Bathandwa: beloved

Buhle: beauty

Hlengiwe: redeemed, rescued, helped

Gugulethu: pride, treasure

Lindiwe: awaited, waited for

Nosipho: gift

Nosizwe: nation

Unisex Xhosa names

If you are looking for a name but yet not aware of the baby's gender, you may consider a unisex name. Here are some ideas to try.

Luthando: it is love

Unathi: she or he is with us

Thando: to love

Esihle: good, beautiful

Yonela: be content

Xabiso: value

Wandisiwe: home has been increased

Wonga: status

Vusumzi: rebuild the home

Vuyiseka: made to be happy

Thembalethu: our hope

Akhona: present

Ayanda: they are increasing

Bandile: they have increased

Anathi: with us

Zola: calm

Buhle: handsome, beautiful

If you did not know that the majority of the names you have come across have meaning, now you do. The shift to the western culture has washed away the majority of the cultural practices in Africa such as naming newborns with a purpose. Perhaps, this explains why some Xhosa names are not so common. Even though the naming process is a personal aspect, the Xhosa culture has held to the belief that whatever you call your child can have a significant impact on the individual that the baby becomes when he grows up. While we can only suggest the options appropriate for girls and boys, or even unisex, the last decision on what name to give to your baby is ultimately yours.

