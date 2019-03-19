DJ Zinhle biography: boyfriend, daughter, house, age, pictures

DJ Zinhle is one of the most successful women in the South African entertainment industry. She has several awards under her belt, and her business acumen is also top-notch. It is like everything she touches turns into gold. But how did she start? This article has everything you need to know.

DJ Zinhle is a woman of many talents. Apart from being Africa's top female DJ, she is a best-selling author, an entrepreneur, a musician, and a proud mother. The celebrity is also known to use her success and influence to empower women across South Africa.

DJ Zinhle's profile summary

DJ Zinhle's real name: Ntombezinhle Jiyane

Ntombezinhle Jiyane Date of birth: 30th December 1982

30th December 1982 Age: 38 years in 2021

38 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal

Dannhauser, KwaZulu-Natal Nationality: South African

South African Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Religion: Christianity

Christianity Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status: Dating

Dating DJ Zinhle's boyfriend: Murdah Bongz, as of 2021

Murdah Bongz, as of 2021 Children: Kairo Owethu Forbes

Kairo Owethu Forbes Parents: Mother Jabu Jiyane

Mother Jabu Jiyane Siblings: Sister Gugu and brother Zak

Sister Gugu and brother Zak Education: The University of Johannesburg – BCom in Marketing

The University of Johannesburg – BCom in Marketing Profession: DJ, singer, entrepreneur, author

DJ, singer, entrepreneur, author Known for: Africa's top female DJ

Africa's top female DJ Instagram: @djzinhle

@djzinhle Twitter: @DjZinhle

Early life and education

The entertainer was born on 30th December 1982 and is 38 years in 2021. Where is DJ Zinhle originally from? She was born and raised in Dannhauser, a small town in KwaZulu-Natal. She has a close relationship with her family and often goes to see her mother, Jabu Jiyane. The DJ has two siblings, sister Gugu and brother Zak.

DJ Zinhle attended Siyamukela High School in Emadadeni, Newcastle. She later pursued a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing degree at the University of Johannesburg.

DJ Zihle's boyfriend

The award-winning DJ is in a happy relationship with Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz. His lucky man is a successful South African musician and producer. The two have a close bond and always express the love they share on their respective social media accounts.

DJ Zinhle's previous relationships

The entrepreneur has an interesting love life that has always attracted public attention. Her most publicized romance was with rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes. They first sparked romance rumours in 2012, and they soon started serving relationship goals. However, things started falling apart in 2015 when the DJ accused the rapper of having an affair with Bonang Matheba.

After calling it quits with the rapper, DJ Zinhle started dating Brendon Naidoo, a South African entrepreneur, in 2016. Unfortunately, the romance was not meant to last as the two went their separate ways in 2017 after Brendon was exposed as a conman.

The top female DJ surprised netizens in 2018 when she rekindled her relationship with rapper AKA. She seemed to have gone past the rapper's cheating scandal, but fans were quick to criticize her move. The two broke up again in late 2019.

DJ Zinhle's child

The award-winning DJ is a proud mother of one daughter, Kairo Owethu Forbes, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA. She welcomed her to the world in July 2015. She ensures her child enjoys the finer things in life and also opened her an Instagram account which has more than 1 million followers.

DJ Zinhle before fame

The entrepreneur's dream as a young person was to become a television presenter. In an interview with IOL, she revealed that she looked up to YOTV presenters. However, she started as a SAB brand manager. It was at this time that her brother opened her eyes to deejaying, and by 2004, she was a DJ at various events and clubs.

As she continued to achieve success in the male-dominated field, Zinhle founded FUSE Academy in 2009. The institution was established to help aspiring female DJs, and it ceased its operations in 2019.

Africa's top female DJ

The mother of Kairo has risen over the years to establish her seat at the deejaying industry's top level. The career has made her travel the world to give people top-rated entertainment. Her skills were recognized in 2018 and 2019 when she was named Top Female DJ in Africa by DJaneTop.

In March 2020, Forbes Africa announced her as the winner of the Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award 2020. She was also recognized as part of 21 Most Powerful Women by Oprah magazine and by Glamour magazine as Woman of the Year.

The DJ is also a talented singer and has released several record-breaking hits. She has several albums and EP's under her belt. In 2018, she released a book called Meeting Your Power: Returning Home To Yourself. She co-wrote it with Nokubona and it became an instant best-seller.

DJ Zinhle Boulevard wine

In October 2020, the award-winning female entertainer acquired equity in Boulevard Nectar Rosé, a French wine brand. She then became its CEO, and her duties entail finding a broader market for the brand. With her ever-growing signature touch, her presence will surely steer the company to the top.

DJ Zinhle's business

DJ Zinhle has an enviable entrepreneurial spirit. In 2013, she launched her fashion brand called Era by DJ ZIhle, and in 2019 she partnered with American Swiss to distribute a wide range of branded accessories that suit every occasion.

She also founded Jiyane Atelier in 2019, a home décor company that deals in customized interior design. In 2021, she expanded her beauty business by launching Hair Majesty that sells Peruvian hair.

DJ Zinhle's house

The mother of Kairo is not only good at deejaying but also locating the best property in town. In 2020, her gorgeous and luxurious mansion, which she built from scratch, was completed. Since she moved in with her daughter, she has been posting pictures and videos of the house on Instagram for her followers. The home is worth boasting about because of the degree of elegance and style it portrays. She has also bought other properties, as revealed by her social media posts.

How much is DJ Zinhle worth?

The entertainer has been making boss moves in recent years, and her deejaying career continues to surpass global standards. This has made her one of the wealthiest female celebrities across South Africa. Her net worth is estimated at $3 million (R42 million) in 2021.

DJ Zinhle remains a source of inspiration to both men and women across South Africa. People take a lifetime to achieve less than half of what she is today. What is interesting is that she is still cementing her legacy with record-breaking achievements.

Source: Briefly.co.za