Allan Gray’s bio: age, children, wife, foundation, investments, net worth

Billionaire Allan Gray was highly respected worldwide for his philanthropic works in South Africa. His business ideas earned him massive success during global financial crises. Allan Gray topped news headlines on several occasions. For example, he used dividends from his businesses for charitable causes.

Allan Gray's companies became big brands worldwide because he was a meticulous planner. He was a non-executive director motivating employees to explore their potentials to the fullest. The business mogul was mentioned on Forbes' list of billionaires from 2017 to 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Allan William Buchanan Gray Gender Male Born 8 April 1938 Birthplace East London, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White Founder Allan Gray and Orbis Investment Management High school Selborne College Universities Rhodes University (accounting degree), Harvard Business School (MBA) Occupation Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Years active 1973–2016 Died 10 November 2019 Place of death Bermuda, a British island territory, North Atlantic Ocean Age 82 years (at the time of death) Spouse Gill Gray Sons William and Trevor Daughter Jennifer Grandchildren 2 (at the time of death) Net worth $1.8 million

Allan Gray's biography

Allan William Buchanan Gray was a business magnate, philanthropist, and investor. He was one of the wealthiest men in Africa. Allan was the founder of non-profit Allan and Gill Gray Charitable Trust, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, and privately-owned Allan Gray Investment Management.

How old is Allan Gray?

Allan Gray's age was 81 years at the time of death. The business mogul was born on the 8 April 1938, in East London, South Africa. He passed away on 10 November 2019 at Bermuda, a British island territory in the North Atlantic Ocean.

His family had migrated from Aberdeen, Scotland, to the Cape Colony town of Butterworth in the 1890s. Gray's grandmother was the first female mayor in South Africa. She was elected mayor of Butterworth years later and had attended the University of Aberdeen, Allan's grandma played a large role in his success by encouraging the family to focus on education.

Educational background

He attended Selborne College before proceeding to Rhodes University to study accounting. Allan Gray later earned an MBA at Harvard Business School in 1965.

Who is Allan Gray's wife?

Allan married Gill, and they lived in Hamilton, Bermuda, with their three children.

Who are Allan Gray's children?

Allan Gray and his wife had two sons, William and Trevor, and a daughter named Jennifer. They also had two great grandchildren by the time Allan passed way.

William Gray Allan Gray's son, William, is the President and Director of the Orbis Investments and Orbis funds. He also serves as the Chief Investment Officer of Orbits. Before William joined the Orbis Investments in 1993, he was an analyst with the Orbis predecessor company in Hong Kong and Orbis Investment Advisory Limited.

Allan Gray's investments in South Africa

Allan Gray was always fascinated by stocks from childhood. He has successfully built his career around finding and investing in profitable companies. After earning his MBA, Allan worked for Fidelity Investments in the US for some years as a portfolio manager. He relocated to South Africa to start his company, Allan Gray Investment Counsel.

When was Allan Gray founded?

Allan Gray Investment Counsel was established in 1973. When other financial institutions were employing massive sales forces, Allan believed superior results could be achieved by focusing on asset management and service.

The approach made the company as the most prominent independent and privately-owned asset management firm in South Africa. Allan Gray's company has four subsidiaries:

Allan Gray Life Limited

Allan Gray South Africa Proprietary Limit

Allan Gray Unit Trust Management Limited

Allan Gray Re Debswana Pension Fund

Orbis Investment Management Limited

In 1989, Allan started Orbis Investment Management Limited in London intending to focus it on international markets investment. But after two years of its existence, the headquarters of the company was moved to Bermuda. It is interesting watching how Allan's companies have grown over the years.

For instance, Allan Gray Investment Management has grown to be the largest privately held Investment Management firm in South Africa with more than $35 Billion in client capital while its sister company Orbis, as at 2015, had more than $30 billion in assets under its management.

By 2015, Allan was one of the richest men in Africa with a net worth over $2 billion. He spent a number of years gradually transferring his responsibilities to others.

Gray handed over the Orbis' presidency to his son Will in 2000 and resigned from the Allan Gray board in 2010. He stepped away from his remaining investment responsibilities at Orbis in 2012, before retiring officially from the company in 2016.

Allan Gray's foundation

The Allan Grey Orbis Foundation was established in 2005 to nurture the potential emerging entrepreneurs from the region. The Foundation which now runs in Swaziland, Botswana, and South Africa is based on Allan's entrepreneurial experience.

More so, other foundations traceable to the South African billionaire are the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Endowment (also known as the Endowment) and E2 Investments (Pty) Ltd. All the charity organisations ensure an adequate address of the unacceptable level of poverty and unemployment in the country.

The Allan Gray bursary

Financially constrained pupils and students can enjoy Allan Gray bursaries for the completion of their education as long as they show innovative business potentials. Those that would be eligible to apply must, among others, possess the set requirements.

How much is Allan Gray worth?

Allan Gray's net worth of $1.8 billion landed him position 1,161 on Forbes magazine's 2017 Billionaires' list.

How did Allan Gray die?

He died of a heart attack in Bermuda on 10 November 2019.

Allan Gray's contact details

Allan Gray can be contacted between 07:30 and 17:30 from Monday to Friday using the following contact information:

Telephone number: 0860 000 654 (SA) / +27 (0)21 415 2301 (international)

0860 000 654 (SA) / +27 (0)21 415 2301 (international) Email address: info@allangray.co.za

info@allangray.co.za Fax number: +27 (0)21 415 2492

Facts about Allan Gray

Gray was known to be dyslexic.

He was a successful contrarian investor in the economic crash of 1962.

The University of Cape Town awarded Allan Gray an honorary doctorate in 2012.

Who is Allan Gray?

Allan Gray was the founder of the Allan Gray company, Allan and Gill Gray Charitable Trust, Orbis groups, and non-profit Allan Gray Orbis Foundation.

Who owns Allan Gray?

The late South African businessman Allan Gray and his wife Gill own the Allan & Gill Gray Foundation, Allan Gray Proprietary Limited, and Orbis groups.

What is Allan Gray known for?

Allan Gray was a South African billionaire businessman and philanthropist.

How did Allan Gray make his money?

Gray made his $1.8 billion net worth through investment and asset management firms. He established Allan Gray Limited in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1973, and Orbis Investment Management, in 1989, in London. The company later relocated its headquarters to Bermuda (an internally self-governing British overseas territory with a parliamentary government).

Who is the CEO of Allan Gray?

Ian Liddle is the current CFA charter holder and chairman of the Allan Gray Proprietary Limited.

How much do you need to invest in Allan Gray?

The minimum transfer amount at Allan Gray Tax-Free Investment (savings account) is R36 000, or any amount above R1 000 together with an ongoing debit order of at least R1 000 per month. If you have an existing tax-free investment with Allan Gray, the minimum transfer amount is R1 000.

What is the minimum investment amount in the Allan Gray umbrella fund?

You can also invest in the Allan Gray umbrella fund monthly (the minimum is R1 000 per month) or an initial lump sum of R50 000 or more. The minimum for additional lump sums is also R1 000.

Can I buy shares through Allan Gray?

You can invest in the The Allan Gray Equity Fund if you are comfortable with significant stock market movement and can accept the possibility of losing your capital.

Allan Gray was one of the best business minds worldwide. He created long-term wealth for clients and managed talented employees for generations. The late South African billionaire shared part of his wealth with communities in South Africa through his foundations and charity initiatives.

