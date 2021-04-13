Eric Mumford's life and passing, husband of Judge Lynn Toler

Judge Lynn Toler from Divorce Court announced her husband's death on Thursday, January 4, 2023. She and Eric Mumford tied the knot in 1989. They were married for 34 years but knew each other for about 37 years. Divorce lawyer Lynn Toler reached stardom in 2006 when she joined the Divorce Court show. She shared on social media pictures of the good times she had with the late Eric Mumford, whom she fondly referred to as "Big E." This article provides an in-depth view of Lynn Toler's husband and their family.

Eric Mumford seated at the table with his wife, Judge Lynn Toler, at a hotel. Photo: @judgelynntoler

Source: Facebook

Lynn Candace Toler is a lawyer, author, and former Divorce Court reality series judge. She retired from the show in March 2020 after appearing on it for thirteen consecutive years. Lynn Toler revealed in 2012 that being in Divorce Court saved her marriage with Eric Mumford. Her experiences on the show also helped her battle personal issues. This post shared more details about Judge Lynn Toler and Eric Mumford's marriage, which inspires many.

Full name Eric Mumford Gender Male Mother Mary Margaret Father Richard Mumford Born January 1, 1951 Died December 23, 2022 Age 71 years old (at the time of death) Place of birth Sandusky, Ohio, USA Residence Arizona, USA Place of death Los Angeles, California, USA Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 5 feet 10 inches (1.80 m) Weight 80 kg (176 lbs.) Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Lynn Toler Children 6 sons

Who is Judge Lynn Toler's husband?

The late Eric Mumford was Judge Lynn Toler's husband. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, USA, to Mary Margaret and Richard Mumford. Eric was American citizen of mixed ethnicity. It is not known whether her had siblings.

How old was Judge Lynn Toler's husband?

Eric Mumford's age was 71 at the time of his death. He was born on July 14, 1958, and died on December 23, 2022.

Lynn's family and spouse during her 1994 swearing-in ceremony. From left to right are Bill (dad), Lynn, Kathy (sister), and Shirley (mum). Behind them is Big E holding his son. Photo: @RealJudgeLynn

Source: Facebook

What did Eric Mumford do for a living?

Judge Lynn Toler's husband was a retired accountant. He played baseball as a hobby. More details about Eric Mumford's occupation, like places he worked and salary, are not publicly available. In addition, neither he nor his family ever shared information about his education with the public.

Sources reporting he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Harvard University, obtained a walk-in grant from MIT in 1983, and got a Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1996, might be referring to American author/professor Eric Paul Mumford. He previously chaired the Visiting Committee at Harvard Graduate School of Design. The educator is not related to Judge Lynn Toler's husband and family.

Many know about Lynn Toler's educational background. After watching her excellent work in the Divorce Court TV series, many wondered if she was a real judge, and some researched her qualifications. Judge Lynn graduated from Harvard University in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in English and American Literature.

She earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1984 and was sworn in as a judge in January 1994. Lynn was a municipal judge in Ohio for eight years before appearing on TV. During this time, she served on many boards, including; The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI), The Juvenile Diabetes Board, and The Cleveland Domestic Violence Center.

Judge Lynn Toler takes a selfie with her spouse, Eric Mumford. Photo: @RealJudgeLynn

Source: Facebook

What happened to Judge Lynn Toler's husband?

Lynn's husband, Eric “Big E" Mumford, passed away in December 2022, a few days before Christmas. The former Divorce Court judge publicly announced his demise on Thursday, January 4, 2023. The 63-year-old Lynn shared a video of herself with Eric on Instagram. Anita Baker’s Sweet Love played in the background. She wrote the caption:

Eric Mumford BigE. January 1, 1951 - December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.

What was Eric Mumford's cause of death?

His family has not shared his cause of death with the public.

Lynn Toler and Eric Mumford's marriage and sons

Lynn Toler was 27 she met her 35-year-old Eric in 1986. They were engaged for two years before their wedding on April 6, 1989. In 1991, Lynn gave birth to their first child, William Mumford Toler, and had their second son, Xavier Mumford Toler, in 1994.

The couple was experiencing marital issues by year 19. They barely spoke to each other and rarely stayed in the same room. Eric was enraged and depressed, and he blamed Lynn for both. On the other hand, Toler saw him as a man who did not care for her needs.

Eric Mumford and Lynn Toler take a photo in white and black outfits. Photo: @RealJudgeLynn

Source: Facebook

Judge Lynn and Eric Mumford's family was initially based in Ohio. They moved to Arizona in 2005, and she joined Divorce Court in 2006. Through the show, she learned that they were both wrong. The lack of communication between the two derailed their marriage.

The relationship and marital cases she handled and the people she met on the show helped her redirect her marriage into a happy and successful one. In an article published by Huff Post in 2012, "How Divorce Court saved my marriage," Lynn explained:

I know the show is a bit extreme, voyeuristic, and often a little silly, but when my husband and I were staring into the marital abyss, I learned a valuable lesson from Divorce Court that helped me out at home.

Fans sent warm wishes on Judge Lynn Toler and Big E's anniversary in April 2020. Lynn thanked them on Facebook for being part of their 31st wedding anniversary celebration.

Who are Eric Mumford's children?

Lynn Toler and Eric Mumford's children are all grown and in their 30s. William is an audio engineer, while Xavier is a basketball player. Eric “Big E" Mumford also had four sons from his first marriage. Judge Lynn Toler's husband's photos with his sons are on her Facebook account and Instagram page. Most are old pictures.

Eric Mumford takes a photo with his six sons. Photo: @judgelynntolerEric Mumford

Source: Facebook

Who is Eric Mumford's ex-wife?

Details of Eric Mumford's first wife are not available to the public.

What was Eric Mumford's net worth?

Judge Lynn Toler's husband's net worth is private information. On the other hand, sources estimate Judge Lynn Toler's net worth stands at $20 million. Most of her earnings are from her appearances in multiple TV series like Divorce Court, Power of Attorney, and MyNetworkTV’s Decision House.

Eric Mumford's wife also makes money as a motivational speaker and author. Some of her publications are Put it In Writing and My Mother's Rules: A Practical Guide to Becoming an Emotional Genius.

Before appearing on TV and publishing books, Lynn Toler was the only municipal judge in Cleveland Heights, Ohio's municipal court, for eight years. She also served on several boards and charity organizations.

Judge Lynn Toler and her husband attend a church service. Photo: @RealJudgeEric

Source: Facebook

What was Eric Mumford's height?

The husband of Judge Lynn Toler from Divorce Court was 5 feet 10 inches (1.80 m) tall. Eric Mumford also weighed about 80 kg (176 lbs.).

Facts about the late Eric Mumford

He loved a low-key lifestyle.

Eric lived with his family in Arizona.

He was not on social media.

Mumford played baseball during his free time.

Eric Mumford and Judge Lynn Toler had a beautiful marriage. They keep their kids and marital life private.

