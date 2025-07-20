The African National Congress Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, slammed MK Party President Jacob Zuma for his visit to Morocco

He spoke during a meeting of the party's leadership structure in the Western Cape and said Zuma is a sellout

The MK Party responded to Mbalula's criticism and defended Jacob Zuma's visit to Morocco

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Jacob Zuma was in Morocco. Image: Abdel Majid Bziouat AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The MK Party responded to the African National Congress's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, accusing MK Party president Jacob Zuma of being a sellout after he visited Morocco.

Mbalula was speaking in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 20 July 2025, where the party's Western Cape structures held a meeting. He accused him of stealing the assets of the African National Congress to form the MK Party. He said he is not a messiah but will be remembered for dividing the African National Congress.

Mbalula's statements came after Zuma recently visited Morocco on 16 July and expressed his support for the country's continued annexation of Western Sahara. Morocco annexed the region in 1975 and has conflict with the Polisario Front, which represents the indigenous Saharawi people. Zuma was also accused of using the South African flag during his visit.

MK Party responds to ANC's statement

In response, the MK Party said nothing is preventing Zuma from visiting other African countries. The party's Treasurer-General, Thanti Mthanti, said that Zuma is a statesman and has been negotiating peace in the country. He credited Zuma for being instrumental in negotiating for the end of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal during the conflict between the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1993.

"All he's doing in Morocco is a lifetime of work for him. He's a statesman. The part will release a fuller statement on this. It's a historical issue. People need to understand that the president, Jacob Zuma, is a former head of state. He's very passionate about bringing peace to Africa and settling disputes," he said.

Jacob Zuma posed with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita. Image: Abdel Majid Bziouat AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

