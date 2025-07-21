The Roodepoort Magistrates Court is expected to hear the bail application of Tiffany Meek, who was arrested for her son's death

Meek was accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden-Lee Meek, who was found outside of their flat in Fleurhof

She was arrested and denied bail, and she denied any involvement in her son's death

Tiffany Meek will return to court for her bail appearance. Image: Ashley Rix

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — Tiffany Meek's bail hearing is expected to continue on 21 July 2025 after she was arrested and charged with the death of her Jayden-Lee Meek, who was found dead in May 2025 in Fleurhof, Johannesburg.

Meek appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on 18 July 2025 and said that she intends to plead not guilty to the charges. She has been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice, and obstructing justice. She denied killing her son Jayden-Lee, and said she had been framed.

What is the state arguing?

The state is arguing that an object was used to hit Jayden-Lee fatally on the head. The charge sheet also showed that Meek allegedly tampered with the scene and used bleach and cleaning detergent to clean the blood. They also found blood on Jayden-Lee's school clothes, bag, and bed.

Jayden-Lee Meek was killed. Image: Ashley Rix

Source: Facebook

What is the family saying?

Tiffany's mother and Jayden-Lee's grandmother, Debbnie Dunn, stood with her daughter and said she was innocent. She accused the courts of not allowing her to have access to her family. Her brother spoke outside the court on 18 July and asked that the public and the media give the family space. He said the family did not agree with a lot of what was said in the bail hearing.

What you need to know about the Jayden-Lee case

Tiffany Meek was charged with the murder of her son, and she appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

ActionSA MP breaks down

In a related article, Briefly News reported that AcrionSA MP and member of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Dereleen James, was emotional outside of the court after Tiffany's first court appearance. She addressed members of the community who gathered outside the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.

James said that it was heartbreaking to think that the very person Jayden-Lee was supposed to turn to for help may have been his killer. She added that she wondered who Jayden-Lee called out to in his last moments and struggled to hold back the tears.

Source: Briefly News