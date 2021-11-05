Afriforum has declared that it will launch a petition against Netflix due to their Black Creatives Fund

The fund, which will assist students wishing to pursue a career in film and television, has been called discriminatory by Afriforum

The organisation has said that there are white students who struggle financially and could benefit from the fund

Afriforum, which is a civil rights organisation focused mainly on Afrikaner interests, is petitioning against Netflix's new Black Creatives Fund, which is set to launch in South Africa.

The group claim that the fund is discriminatory against creatives who are not black and goes against the South African constitution.

In September Netflix announced that the fund's value is R 6.1 million, of which R4.6 million is allocated for scholarships for postgraduate studies in film and television studies at tertiary institutions, MyBroadband reports.

Afriforum's reaction to Netflix's fund

Ernst van Zyl, the strategy and content campaign officer for Afriforum, has described the Nextflix Black Creatives Fund as "unacceptable" and said it amounts to "blatant discrimination."

Van Zyl argues that race does not presuppose advantage and disadvantage, such as how white students could come from poorer families than the black students who will benefit from the fund.

“To demonstrate how cruelly discriminatory this scholarship is, its criteria favours the black child of a rich politician or billionaire over a white child of an impoverished household,' said Van Zyl.

Reactions to Afriforum petition

South Africans have tweeted their comments on Afriforum petitioning against the Netflix Black Creatives Fund. Here is what some people had to say:

@Aashiek said:

"Being ‘slammed’ by a racist group is no bad thing."

@peterjohnmoses believes:

"Just shows that Netflix are on the right track as a company with how they give back to society!"

@ian_kruger shared:

"Great that I have read this. My money as a white South African is there for also not good enough either and I will be canceling my subscription."

@sazb84771902 said:

"I would apply and by race say black. No laws exists now that defines my race. Trans racial."

