The recent addition of Jeep's Gladiator bakkie to the local market has shaken up the power war in the double cab arena with its familiar 3.6-litre normally aspirated Pentastar V6

The North American model retails for R1.2 million which also makes it South Africa's most expensive bakkie

Our focus is on power as we countdown the five most powerful bakkies on sale in South Africa that includes some models you might not expect

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This week the Jeep Gladiator has arrived in South Africa sporting some wild numbers: it costs R1.2 million and has 209kW and 347Nm from its 3.6-litre petrol engine. This gives it the title of most expensive and most powerful double-cab in one fell swoop.

The Jeep Gladiator is the new kid on the block and uses a naturally-aspirated engine to make 209kW and 347Nm. Image: Quickpic / NetCarshow

Source: UGC

According to IOL, prior to the North American brand launching its Gladiator in Mzansi the most expensive double-cabs were the Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Raptor SE.

The German carmaker's 3.0 TDI Extreme derivative costs R1 076 400 and performance-orientated Ford Ranger Raptor SE which will set you back R999 150.

We look at the power war between the boldest double-cabs on sale right now:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

1. Jeep Gladiator - 209kW and 347Nm

Power is derived from a 3.6-litre normally aspirated Pentastar V6 which has 209kW and 347Nm mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Quickpic reports.

SA’s Bakkie Power War Just Went Up Another Notch, We Countdown the 5 Most Powerful Bakkies on Sale in Mzansi

Source: UGC

2. Volkswagen Amarok - 190kW and 580Nm

The German's 3.0-litre turbodiesel V6 is masterfully powerful and smooth with crisp acceleration via an eight-speed torque converter, Volkswagen reports.

SA’s Bakkie Power War Just Went Up Another Notch, We Countdown the 5 Most Powerful Bakkies on Sale in Mzansi

Source: UGC

3. Toyota Land Cruiser 79 4.0V6 Double-Cab - 170kW and 360N.m

The Land Cruiser has the largest displacement of all the models here, it's old-school 4.0-litre V6 engine's ruggedness is what makes the Cruiser a formidable double-cab in any terrain.

SA’s Bakkie Power War Just Went Up Another Notch, We Countdown the 5 Most Powerful Bakkies on Sale in Mzansi

Source: UGC

4. Ford Ranger Raptor - 157kW and 500Nm

The Ranger Raptor is soon to be replaced but still on sale in Mzansi and it adopts a biturbo 2.0-litre diesel engine to push out an impressive power figure. The compact engine in comparison to its rivals here is mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

SA’s Bakkie Power War Just Went Up Another Notch, We Countdown the 5 Most Powerful Bakkies on Sale in Mzansi

Source: UGC

5. Toyota Hilux 2.8GD6 - 150kW and 500Nm

The ubiquitous Hilux is a South African favourite and recently its 2.8-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel engine received a welcome bump in power to put it on par with the Raptor's torque figure of 500Nm.

SA’s Bakkie Power War Just Went Up Another Notch, We Countdown the 5 Most Powerful Bakkies on Sale in Mzansi

Source: UGC

The new R1.2 million V6 powered Jeep Gladiator is heading to Konka's parking lot

The new Jeep Gladiator is what we in South Africa called a bakkie, or in the United States, its birthplace the 4x4 is called a pickup, Briefly News reports. The Jeep Gladiator Rubicon is the only model available and is priced at which is priced at R1 259 900 which makes it South Africa's most expensive bakkie.

Inside there is an 8.4-inch infotainment touchscreen that houses the navigation and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

You're probably thinking about what powers this beast of a bakkie and that'll be the Pentastar 3.6-litre V6 engine delivering 209kW and 347Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News