South African motoring journalist and Youtuber Ernest Page set out to drive from Cape Town to Johannesburg in BMW's electric iX SUV

The Capetonian had a co-driver and passengers to keep him company during the 1 400km journey and had to deal with Stage six loadshedding and faulty charge points

Page managed to set a new record of 20 hours and 18 minutes in the R2.25 million luxury BMW iX that has a claimed electric range of up 630km

South Africa TV and video presenter Ernest Page set himself a challenge to prove that driving from Cape Town to Johannesburg in an electric car can be done, and then Eskom announced Stage six loadshedding.

Ernest Page drove from Cape Town to Johannesburg in the new BMW iX, a fully electric SUV. Image: Facebook / BMW Pressclub

The precision and stunt driver initially thought the trip would take 17 hours or less to cover 1 400km from BMW Cape Town City to BMW Joburg City.

The foursome set off on a cold Mother City evening at 19:00 on Tuesday 28 June in the new iX xDrive50.

According to BMW, the luxury SUV is powered by four electric motors to produce startling 385kW and 765N/m and has a zero to 100kmh claimed time of 4.6 seconds. Top speed is limited to 200km/h due to its negative effect on the car's range.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Page says:

"On the negative side the charging infrastructure is still in its infancy, and when towns had load shedding where a charging station was we'd be in trouble if it wasn't for the iX's superior range."

Page and his crew arrived to applause at BMW Joburg City on June 29, he says:

"The positive is that a trip like this is possible, we didn't do a recce and just headed out and completed the challenge. It's the start of a conversation about electric mobility in South Africa."

