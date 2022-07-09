Kia launched its new Sonet 1.0 T-GDi EX and EX+ derivatives in Cape Town this week to offer South Africans a second engine choice in the range

The 1.0-litre turbocharged engine is only available in combination with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and produces 88kW and 172Nm

Kia has sold more than 3 500 Sonets since its launch in 2021 and the new models are crammed with luxury features with prices from R359 995

Kia's popular Sonet compact SUV has received a new engine to its local line-up in the form of a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit. Image: MotorPress

Just over a year ago, Kia South Africa launched the Sonet compact SUV and now it has added a turbocharged engine to the range, MotorPress reports.

It has 88kW and 172Nm from a three-cylinder engine and is available exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The derivatives are named EX and EX+ and include standard kit such as an eight-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The EX+ specification adds climate control and a drive mode selector, reports IOL.

Prices

1.0 T-GDI EX 7DCT - R359 995

1.0 T-GDI EX+ 7DCT - R389 995

The turbo model goes on sale from Monday 11 July and includes a four-year or 60 000km service plan.

