A video shows a cooldrink truck being targeted by opportunistic criminals

The truck is stationary after breaking down, and passersby pick up items that the truck is transporting

Many viewers said they were tired of the lawlessness in South Africa and said trucks were exposed to crime

A stationary truck transporting cool drinks was targeted by members of the public who stole crates of the items.

Public members spotted an opportunity to steal cold drinks from a truck. Image: Facebook / Getty

According to the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, they posted the incident on September 1 2022

The people stealing the crates of cold drinks are not concerned about being filmed nor motorists confronting them.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to Arrive Alive's Johan Jonck, who said:

"Sadly few answers, a sad reality of rampant crime."

Unfortunately, truck drivers are helpless in this situation as they cannot confront would-be criminals and leave the vehicle unattended.

The safety of truck drivers and their cargo needs urgent attention.

Many South Africans offered their opinion in the comments section of the video; here are some of the best:

Mavusana Ka Msime said:

"I hate the South African definition of democracy. Is this democracy, we fought for? Lawlessness = South African Democracy."

Terrence Tshiafhula said:

"I think this time containers will be best for transportation as goods will be saved and locked."

Lesley Malies said:

"Guys I talked to a few old truckers, they say the road is not interesting and safe anymore like those years, now I see what they mean, our country."

Muzi Mbane said:

"People are not even afraid to steal anymore because they know they won't be punished for it."

