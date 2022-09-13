Elon Musk made a statement on social media that internal combustion engine cars will be soon be viewed in the same light as steam engines

Tesla boss Elon Musk said internal combustion engine cars will soon become relics, like steam engines.

Elon Musk is a big supporter of electric cars and is part owner of US brand Tesla. Image: Michael Gonzalez/Getty /CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty

Source: Getty Images

The world's richest man took to Twitter and shared his opinion to over 100 000 million followers. It's important to note that Musk started Tesla, an electric car company, in California in 2003 with Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning.

Here's what he tweeted below:

Steam engines were predominantly used by locomotives until the 1970s, but were hugely popular during the 20th century.

The motor industry is in the middle of pendulum shift from internal combustion engine powered vehicles to more new electrically-powered cars being launched.

Internal combustion engine cars used fossil fuels and the motor industry has been forced by legislation set by countries to ban the sale of internal combustion powered cars, reports Top Gear.

South Africa currently has five carmakers that sell electric cars locally, namely Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz and Mini.

According to heycar.co.uk, sales of electric cars in the United Kingdom saw an increase of 186% in 2020.

Here are some responses to Musk's tweet:

@Robeno said:

"Love ya elon. Until I can charge an electric car in 2 minutes and not be tied to manufaturers software control it's gonna be a hard pass. You're building the infrastructure of massive population control."

@IncomeSharks said:

"We need to find a better way to recycle lithium batteries. This is going to be a huge issue when we start seeing landfills fill up with toxic materials."

@saifedean said:

"Electric cars are older than gasoline cars & have always failed without government subsidies. They can only exist in a broken monetary system optimized for theft via inflation. Humanity won’t be stuck with that monstrosity money forever so good luck with your souped up golf cart."

Source: Briefly News