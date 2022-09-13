A group of learners from the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation created a solar-powered train that can reach 60km/h

Another group of learners from Soshanguve Automotive School of Specialization built a solar-powered car

The groups showed their projects at the recent Sasol Innovation Expo held in Brakpan in early September

Several learners from the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation used their engineering know-how to build a train and car powered by the sun.

A solar-powered train and car were created by South African students. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to a post by Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, the John Orr Engineering School of Specialisation was opened on 18 August 2022. Several learners from the institution have also created a solar-powered car.

Lesufi posted a video of him riding shotgun in the car, while one of the learners who created the vehicle drives.

Solar-powered train

According to Toko Masemola, a Business Applications Tester at DOJCD_ZA, the solar-powered train uses four solar panels, and inverter that converts direct current from the solar panels to alternating current which powers the 48-volt battery.

The train can reach a speed of 60km/h and there's a bespoke railway line at the institution.

According to Kaya959.co.za, the tertiary education students showcased their projects at the Sasol Innovation Expo. The event was held at Carnival City in Brakpan.

